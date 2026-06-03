CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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NIXL KVBench

This workload (test_template_name is NIXLKVBench) runs NIXL KV-cache benchmarking for key-value store performance testing.

Usage Examples

Test TOML example:

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name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
description = "Example NIXL KVBench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench"

[cmd_args]
docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
model = "./examples/model_deepseek_r1.yaml"
model_config = "./examples/block-tp1-pp16.yaml"
backend = "POSIX"
num_requests = 1
source = "file"
num_iter = 16
page_size = 256
filepath = "/data"

Test Scenario example:

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name = "nixl-kvbench-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "kvbench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"

test_name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"

Test-in-Scenario example:

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name = "nixl-kvbench-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "kvbench.1"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:10:00"

name = "my_nixl_kvbench_test"
description = "Example NIXL KVBench test"
test_template_name = "NIXLKVBench"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  docker_image_url = "<docker container url here>"
  backend = "UCX"
  source = "memory"
  op_type = "READ"

API Documentation

Command Arguments

pydantic model cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench.NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs[source]

Command line arguments for NIXL KVBench.

field command: Literal['profile'] = 'profile'
field kvbench_script: str = '/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py'
field python_executable: str = 'python'
field backend: str | list[str] | None = None
field docker_image_url: str [Required]

URL of the Docker image to use for the benchmark.

field etcd_path: str = 'etcd'

Path to the etcd executable.

field wait_etcd_for: int = 60

Number of seconds to wait for etcd to become healthy.

field etcd_image_url: str | None = None

Optional URL of the Docker image to use for etcd, by default etcd will be run from the same image as the benchmark.

field filepath: str | None = None

Directory path (in container) for storage operations. Example: /data

field total_buffer_size: str | list[str] | None = None

Total buffer size in bytes. Examples: 1024, 1kb, 1mb, 1gb. Use with device_list. The size will be passed into NIXL as integer (bytes)

field device_list: str | list[str] | None = None

Device specs in format ‘id:type:path’ (e.g., ‘11:F:/store0.bin,27:K:/dev/nvme0n1’)

Test Definition

class cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench.NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition(*, name: str, description: str, test_template_name: str, cmd_args: NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs, extra_env_vars: dict[str, str | List[str]] = {}, extra_cmd_args: dict[str, str] = {}, extra_container_mounts: list[str] = [], git_repos: list[GitRepo] = [], nsys: NsysConfiguration | None = None, predictor: PredictorConfig | None = None, agent: str = 'grid_search', agent_steps: int = 1, agent_metrics: list[str] = ['default'], agent_reward_function: str = 'inverse', agent_config: dict[str, Any] | None = None)[source]

Bases: NIXLBaseTestDefinition[NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs]

Test definition for NIXL KVBench.
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