networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_kvbench/nixl_kvbench.html

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#

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#

# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

#

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from

__future__

import

annotations

from

typing

import

Literal

from

cloudai.core

import

JobStatusResult

,

TestRun

from

cloudai.workloads.common.nixl

import

(

NIXLBaseCmdArgs

,

NIXLBaseTestDefinition

,

NIXLExtendedCmdArgs

,

extract_nixlbench_data

,

)

[docs] class NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs ( NIXLBaseCmdArgs , NIXLExtendedCmdArgs ): """Command line arguments for NIXL KVBench.""" command : Literal [ "profile" ] = "profile" kvbench_script : str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py" python_executable : str = "python" model_cfg : str | list [ str ] | None = None """Path to model configuration file used by NIXL KVBench.""" backend : str | list [ str ] | None = None