networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_kvbench/nixl_kvbench.html

CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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Source code for cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from __future__ import annotations

from typing import Literal

from cloudai.core import JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.workloads.common.nixl import (
    NIXLBaseCmdArgs,
    NIXLBaseTestDefinition,
    NIXLExtendedCmdArgs,
    extract_nixlbench_data,
)




[docs]
class NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs(NIXLBaseCmdArgs, NIXLExtendedCmdArgs):
    """Command line arguments for NIXL KVBench."""

    command: Literal["profile"] = "profile"

    kvbench_script: str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py"
    python_executable: str = "python"

    model_cfg: str | list[str] | None = None
    """Path to model configuration file used by NIXL KVBench."""

    backend: str | list[str] | None = None






[docs]
class NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition(NIXLBaseTestDefinition[NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs]):
    """Test definition for NIXL KVBench."""

    @property
    def cmd_args_dict(self) -> dict[str, str | list[str]]:
        return self.cmd_args.model_dump(
            exclude={
                "kvbench_script",
                "python_executable",
                "etcd_path",
                "wait_etcd_for",
                "docker_image_url",
                "command",
                "etcd_image_url",
            },
            exclude_none=True,
        )

    def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
        df = extract_nixlbench_data(tr.output_path / "stdout.txt")
        if df.empty:
            return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=f"NIXLBench data not found in {tr.output_path}.")

        return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. Last updated on Jun 3, 2026
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