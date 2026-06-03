networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/nixl_kvbench/nixl_kvbench.html

Source code for cloudai.workloads.nixl_kvbench.nixl_kvbench
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# Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
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from __future__ import annotations
from typing import Literal
from cloudai.core import JobStatusResult, TestRun
from cloudai.workloads.common.nixl import (
NIXLBaseCmdArgs,
NIXLBaseTestDefinition,
NIXLExtendedCmdArgs,
extract_nixlbench_data,
)
[docs]
class NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs(NIXLBaseCmdArgs, NIXLExtendedCmdArgs):
"""Command line arguments for NIXL KVBench."""
command: Literal["profile"] = "profile"
kvbench_script: str = "/workspace/nixl/benchmark/kvbench/main.py"
python_executable: str = "python"
model_cfg: str | list[str] | None = None
"""Path to model configuration file used by NIXL KVBench."""
backend: str | list[str] | None = None
[docs]
class NIXLKVBenchTestDefinition(NIXLBaseTestDefinition[NIXLKVBenchCmdArgs]):
"""Test definition for NIXL KVBench."""
@property
def cmd_args_dict(self) -> dict[str, str | list[str]]:
return self.cmd_args.model_dump(
exclude={
"kvbench_script",
"python_executable",
"etcd_path",
"wait_etcd_for",
"docker_image_url",
"command",
"etcd_image_url",
},
exclude_none=True,
)
def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
df = extract_nixlbench_data(tr.output_path / "stdout.txt")
if df.empty:
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=f"NIXLBench data not found in {tr.output_path}.")
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)