Troubleshooting

To determine whether an issue is due to system infrastructure or a CloudAI bug, follow these steps:

Check stdout Messages: If CloudAI fails to run a test successfully, it will be indicated in the stdout messages that a test has failed. Review Log Files: Navigate to the output directory and review debug.log , stdout, and stderr files

debug.log contains detailed steps executed by CloudAI, including generated commands, executed commands, and error messages Analyze Error Messages: By examining the error messages in the log files, you can understand the type of errors CloudAI encountered. Examine Output Directory: If a test fails without explicit error messages, review the output directory of the failed test. Look for stdout.txt , stderr.txt , or any generated files to understand the failure reason. Manual Rerun of Tests: To manually rerun the test, consult the debug.log for the command CloudAI executed

Look for an sbatch command with a generated sbatch script

Execute the command manually to debug further

If the problem persists, please report the issue at https://github.com/NVIDIA/cloudai/issues/new/choose. When you report an issue, please make sure it is reproducible. Follow the issue template and provide any necessary details, such as the hash commit used, system settings, any changes in the schema files, and the command.