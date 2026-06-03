By default, vLLM will run without disaggregation as a single process. To enable disaggregation, one needs to set prefill configuration:

test.toml (disaggregated prefill/decode)



Copy Copied! [cmd_args] docker_image_url = "nvcr.io#nvidia/ai-dynamo/vllm-runtime:0.7.0" model = "Qwen/Qwen3-0.6B" [cmd_args.prefill] [extra_env_vars] CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES = "0,1,2,3"





The config above, will automatically split GPUs specified in CUDA_VISIBLE_DEVICES into two: - The first half will be used for prefill - The second half will be used for decode

For more control, users can specify the GPU IDs explicitly in prefill and decode configurations:

test.toml (disaggregated prefill/decode)



Copy Copied! [cmd_args.prefill] gpu_ids = "0,1" [cmd_args.decode] gpu_ids = "2,3"



