networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/vllm/vllm.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations import logging from typing import Optional , cast from pydantic import ConfigDict , Field from cloudai.core import GitRepo , Installable , JobStatusResult , System , TestRun from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs from cloudai.workloads.common.llm_serving import ( LLMServingArgs , LLMServingCmdArgs , LLMServingTestDefinition , all_gpu_ids , calculate_decode_gpu_ids , calculate_prefill_gpu_ids , ) VLLM_SERVE_LOG_FILE = "vllm-serve.log" VLLM_BENCH_LOG_FILE = "vllm-bench.log" VLLM_BENCH_JSON_FILE = "vllm-bench.json" [docs] class VllmArgs ( LLMServingArgs ): """Base command arguments for vLLM instances.""" nixl_threads : int | list [ int ] | None = Field ( default = None , description = "Set ``kv_connector_extra_config.num_threads`` for ``--kv-transfer-config`` CLI argument." , ) @property def serve_args_exclude ( self ) -> set [ str ]: return super () . serve_args_exclude | { "nixl_threads" } [docs] def serialize_serve_arg ( self , key : str , value : object ) -> list [ str ]: opt = f "-- { key . replace ( '_' , '-' ) } " if isinstance ( value , bool ): return [ opt ] if value else [ f "--no- { key . replace ( '_' , '-' ) } " ] return super () . serialize_serve_arg ( key , value ) [docs] class VllmCmdArgs ( LLMServingCmdArgs [ VllmArgs ]): """vLLM serve command arguments.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "forbid" ) # arbitrary fields are allowed per decode/prefill, not here proxy_script : str = "/opt/vllm/tests/v1/kv_connector/nixl_integration/toy_proxy_server.py" healthcheck : str = Field ( default = "/healthcheck" , description = "vLLM server healthcheck endpoint." ) model : str = "Qwen/Qwen3-0.6B" prefill : VllmArgs | None = Field ( default = None , description = "Prefill instance arguments. If not set, a single instance without disaggregation will be used." , ) decode : VllmArgs = Field ( default_factory = VllmArgs , description = "Decode instance arguments." ) [docs] class VllmBenchCmdArgs ( CmdArgs ): """vLLM bench serve command arguments.""" random_input_len : int = 16 random_output_len : int = 128 max_concurrency : int = 16 num_prompts : int = 30 [docs] class VllmTestDefinition ( LLMServingTestDefinition [ VllmCmdArgs ]): """Test object for vLLM.""" bench_cmd_args : VllmBenchCmdArgs = VllmBenchCmdArgs () proxy_script_repo : GitRepo | None = None @property def extra_installables ( self ) -> list [ Installable ]: installables : list [ Installable ] = [] if self . proxy_script_repo : installables . append ( self . proxy_script_repo ) return installables @staticmethod def _validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints ( role : str , args : VllmArgs , gpu_count : int ) -> bool : tp = cast ( int , getattr ( args , "tensor_parallel_size" , 1 )) pp = cast ( int , getattr ( args , "pipeline_parallel_size" , 1 )) dp = cast ( int , getattr ( args , "data_parallel_size" , 1 )) ep_enabled = cast ( bool , getattr ( args , "enable_expert_parallel" , False )) all2all_backend = cast ( str , getattr ( args , "all2all_backend" , "" )) constraint1 = ( tp * pp * dp ) <= gpu_count if not constraint1 : logging . error ( "vLLM %s constraint failed: (tp * pp * dp) <= num_gpus. tp= %s pp= %s dp= %s num_gpus= %s " , role , tp , pp , dp , gpu_count , ) return False using_flashinfer_all2allv = all2all_backend == "flashinfer_all2allv" constraint2 = not ( using_flashinfer_all2allv and dp > 1 and ep_enabled ) if not constraint2 : logging . error ( "vLLM %s constraint failed: flashinfer_all2allv only works with DP=1, or with DP>1 and expert " "parallel disabled. all2all_backend= %s dp= %s expert_parallel= %s " , role , all2all_backend , dp , ep_enabled , ) return False return True def constraint_check ( self , tr : TestRun , system : Optional [ System ]) -> bool : system_gpus_per_node = getattr ( system , "gpus_per_node" , None ) if system is not None else None num_nodes = tr . nnodes if self . cmd_args . prefill is None : return self . _validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints ( role = "decode" , args = self . cmd_args . decode , gpu_count = len ( all_gpu_ids ( self , system_gpus_per_node )), ) return self . _validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints ( role = "prefill" , args = self . cmd_args . prefill , gpu_count = len ( calculate_prefill_gpu_ids ( self , num_nodes , system_gpus_per_node )), ) and self . _validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints ( role = "decode" , args = self . cmd_args . decode , gpu_count = len ( calculate_decode_gpu_ids ( self , num_nodes , system_gpus_per_node )), ) def was_run_successful ( self , tr : TestRun ) -> JobStatusResult : log_path = tr . output_path / VLLM_BENCH_LOG_FILE if not log_path . is_file (): return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = f "vLLM bench log not found in { tr . output_path } ." ) has_results_marker = False with log_path . open ( "r" ) as f : for line in f : if "============ Serving Benchmark Result ============" in line : has_results_marker = True continue if has_results_marker and "Successful requests:" in line : try : num_successful_requests = int ( line . split ()[ 2 ]) if num_successful_requests > 0 : return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = True ) except Exception as e : logging . debug ( f "Error parsing number of successful requests: { e } " ) return JobStatusResult ( is_successful = False , error_message = f "vLLM bench log does not contain benchmark result in { tr . output_path } ." )