networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/workloads/vllm/vllm.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from __future__ import annotations
import logging
from typing import Optional, cast
from pydantic import ConfigDict, Field
from cloudai.core import GitRepo, Installable, JobStatusResult, System, TestRun
from cloudai.models.workload import CmdArgs
from cloudai.workloads.common.llm_serving import (
LLMServingArgs,
LLMServingCmdArgs,
LLMServingTestDefinition,
all_gpu_ids,
calculate_decode_gpu_ids,
calculate_prefill_gpu_ids,
)
VLLM_SERVE_LOG_FILE = "vllm-serve.log"
VLLM_BENCH_LOG_FILE = "vllm-bench.log"
VLLM_BENCH_JSON_FILE = "vllm-bench.json"
[docs]
class VllmArgs(LLMServingArgs):
"""Base command arguments for vLLM instances."""
nixl_threads: int | list[int] | None = Field(
default=None,
description="Set ``kv_connector_extra_config.num_threads`` for ``--kv-transfer-config`` CLI argument.",
)
@property
def serve_args_exclude(self) -> set[str]:
return super().serve_args_exclude | {"nixl_threads"}
[docs]
def serialize_serve_arg(self, key: str, value: object) -> list[str]:
opt = f"--{key.replace('_', '-')}"
if isinstance(value, bool):
return [opt] if value else [f"--no-{key.replace('_', '-')}"]
return super().serialize_serve_arg(key, value)
[docs]
class VllmCmdArgs(LLMServingCmdArgs[VllmArgs]):
"""vLLM serve command arguments."""
model_config = ConfigDict(extra="forbid") # arbitrary fields are allowed per decode/prefill, not here
proxy_script: str = "/opt/vllm/tests/v1/kv_connector/nixl_integration/toy_proxy_server.py"
healthcheck: str = Field(default="/healthcheck", description="vLLM server healthcheck endpoint.")
model: str = "Qwen/Qwen3-0.6B"
prefill: VllmArgs | None = Field(
default=None,
description="Prefill instance arguments. If not set, a single instance without disaggregation will be used.",
)
decode: VllmArgs = Field(default_factory=VllmArgs, description="Decode instance arguments.")
[docs]
class VllmBenchCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
"""vLLM bench serve command arguments."""
random_input_len: int = 16
random_output_len: int = 128
max_concurrency: int = 16
num_prompts: int = 30
[docs]
class VllmTestDefinition(LLMServingTestDefinition[VllmCmdArgs]):
"""Test object for vLLM."""
bench_cmd_args: VllmBenchCmdArgs = VllmBenchCmdArgs()
proxy_script_repo: GitRepo | None = None
@property
def extra_installables(self) -> list[Installable]:
installables: list[Installable] = []
if self.proxy_script_repo:
installables.append(self.proxy_script_repo)
return installables
@staticmethod
def _validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints(role: str, args: VllmArgs, gpu_count: int) -> bool:
tp = cast(int, getattr(args, "tensor_parallel_size", 1))
pp = cast(int, getattr(args, "pipeline_parallel_size", 1))
dp = cast(int, getattr(args, "data_parallel_size", 1))
ep_enabled = cast(bool, getattr(args, "enable_expert_parallel", False))
all2all_backend = cast(str, getattr(args, "all2all_backend", ""))
constraint1 = (tp * pp * dp) <= gpu_count
if not constraint1:
logging.error(
"vLLM %s constraint failed: (tp * pp * dp) <= num_gpus. tp=%s pp=%s dp=%s num_gpus=%s",
role,
tp,
pp,
dp,
gpu_count,
)
return False
using_flashinfer_all2allv = all2all_backend == "flashinfer_all2allv"
constraint2 = not (using_flashinfer_all2allv and dp > 1 and ep_enabled)
if not constraint2:
logging.error(
"vLLM %s constraint failed: flashinfer_all2allv only works with DP=1, or with DP>1 and expert "
"parallel disabled. all2all_backend=%s dp=%s expert_parallel=%s",
role,
all2all_backend,
dp,
ep_enabled,
)
return False
return True
def constraint_check(self, tr: TestRun, system: Optional[System]) -> bool:
system_gpus_per_node = getattr(system, "gpus_per_node", None) if system is not None else None
num_nodes = tr.nnodes
if self.cmd_args.prefill is None:
return self._validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints(
role="decode",
args=self.cmd_args.decode,
gpu_count=len(all_gpu_ids(self, system_gpus_per_node)),
)
return self._validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints(
role="prefill",
args=self.cmd_args.prefill,
gpu_count=len(calculate_prefill_gpu_ids(self, num_nodes, system_gpus_per_node)),
) and self._validate_vllm_parallelism_constraints(
role="decode",
args=self.cmd_args.decode,
gpu_count=len(calculate_decode_gpu_ids(self, num_nodes, system_gpus_per_node)),
)
def was_run_successful(self, tr: TestRun) -> JobStatusResult:
log_path = tr.output_path / VLLM_BENCH_LOG_FILE
if not log_path.is_file():
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=False, error_message=f"vLLM bench log not found in {tr.output_path}.")
has_results_marker = False
with log_path.open("r") as f:
for line in f:
if "============ Serving Benchmark Result ============" in line:
has_results_marker = True
continue
if has_results_marker and "Successful requests:" in line:
try:
num_successful_requests = int(line.split()[2])
if num_successful_requests > 0:
return JobStatusResult(is_successful=True)
except Exception as e:
logging.debug(f"Error parsing number of successful requests: {e}")
return JobStatusResult(
is_successful=False, error_message=f"vLLM bench log does not contain benchmark result in {tr.output_path}."
)