networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/runai/runai_system.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import logging
from pathlib import Path
from typing import Any, Dict, List, Optional
from pydantic import Field, PrivateAttr
from cloudai.core import BaseJob, System
from .runai_cluster import RunAICluster
from .runai_event import RunAIEvent
from .runai_node import RunAINode
from .runai_project import RunAIProject
from .runai_pvc import RunAIPVC
from .runai_rest_client import RunAIRestClient
from .runai_training import ActualPhase, RunAITraining
[docs]
class RunAISystem(System):
"""RunAISystem integrates with the RunAI platform to manage and monitor jobs and nodes."""
scheduler: str = "runai"
monitor_interval: int = 60
base_url: str
user_email: str
app_id: str
app_secret: str
project_id: str
cluster_id: str
nodes: List[RunAINode] = Field(default_factory=list)
_api_client: Optional[RunAIRestClient] = PrivateAttr(default=None)
@property
def api_client(self) -> RunAIRestClient:
if self._api_client is None:
self._api_client = RunAIRestClient(
base_url=self.base_url,
app_id=self.app_id,
app_secret=self.app_secret,
)
return self._api_client
@api_client.setter
def api_client(self, api_client: RunAIRestClient) -> None:
self._api_client = api_client
def update(self):
pass
def is_job_running(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
"""Return True if the specified job is running in the RunAI cluster."""
training_data = self.api_client.get_training(str(job.id))
training = RunAITraining(**training_data)
return training.actual_phase == ActualPhase.RUNNING
def is_job_completed(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
"""Return True if the specified job is completed in the RunAI cluster."""
training_data = self.api_client.get_training(str(job.id))
training = RunAITraining(**training_data)
return training.actual_phase == ActualPhase.COMPLETED
def kill(self, job: BaseJob) -> None:
"""Terminate a job in the RunAI cluster."""
response = self.api_client.delete_training(str(job.id))
if response.status_code == 204:
logging.debug(f"Job {job.id} successfully terminated.")
else:
logging.error(f"Failed to terminate job {job.id}: {response.text}")
# ============================ Clusters ============================
def get_clusters(self) -> List[RunAICluster]:
"""Fetch and return clusters as RunAICluster objects."""
clusters_data = self.api_client.get_clusters()
return [RunAICluster(**data) for data in clusters_data.get("clusters", [])]
# ============================ Projects ============================
def get_projects(self) -> List[RunAIProject]:
"""Fetch and return projects as RunAIProject objects."""
projects_data = self.api_client.get_projects()
projects = [RunAIProject(**data) for data in projects_data.get("projects", [])]
return [project for project in projects if project.created_by == self.user_email]
def create_project(self, project_data: Dict[str, Any]) -> RunAIProject:
"""Create a project and return it as a RunAIProject object."""
project_data = self.api_client.create_project(project_data)
return RunAIProject(**project_data)
def update_project(self, project_id: str, project_data: Dict[str, Any]) -> RunAIProject:
"""Update a project and return the updated RunAIProject object."""
updated_data = self.api_client.update_project(project_id, project_data)
return RunAIProject(**updated_data)
def delete_project(self, project_id: str) -> None:
"""Delete a project by its ID."""
self.api_client.delete_project(project_id)
# ============================ PVC Assets ============================
def get_pvc_assets(self) -> List[RunAIPVC]:
"""Fetch and return PVC assets as RunAIPVC objects."""
pvc_data = self.api_client.get_pvc_assets()
return [RunAIPVC(**pvc) for pvc in pvc_data.get("entries", [])]
def create_pvc_asset(self, payload: Dict[str, Any]) -> RunAIPVC:
"""Create a PVC asset and return it as a RunAIPVC object."""
pvc_data = self.api_client.create_pvc_asset(payload)
return RunAIPVC(**pvc_data)
def delete_pvc_asset(self, asset_id: str) -> None:
"""Delete a PVC asset by its ID."""
self.api_client.delete_pvc_asset(asset_id)
# ============================ Events ============================
def get_workload_events(
self, workload_id: str, output_file_path: Path, offset: int = 0, limit: int = 100, sort_order: str = "asc"
) -> None:
"""Retrieve workload events and write them to a file."""
response = self.api_client.get_workload_events(workload_id, offset=offset, limit=limit, sort_order=sort_order)
events_data = response.get("events", [])
events: List[RunAIEvent] = [RunAIEvent(**event_data) for event_data in events_data]
with output_file_path.open("w") as file:
for event in events:
file.write(f"{event}\n")
# ============================ Trainings ============================
def create_training(self, training_data: Dict[str, Any]) -> RunAITraining:
"""Create a training and return it as a RunAITraining object."""
training_data = self.api_client.create_training(training_data)
return RunAITraining(**training_data)
def delete_training(self, workload_id: str) -> None:
"""Delete a training by its ID."""
self.api_client.delete_training(workload_id)
def get_training(self, workload_id: str) -> Any:
"""Get a training by its ID."""
return self.api_client.get_training(workload_id)
def suspend_training(self, workload_id: str) -> None:
"""Suspend a training by its ID."""
self.api_client.suspend_training(workload_id)
def resume_training(self, workload_id: str) -> None:
"""Resume a training by its ID."""
self.api_client.resume_training(workload_id)
# ============================ Logs ============================
def store_logs(self, workload_id: str, output_file_path: Path):
"""Store logs for a given workload."""
training_data = self.api_client.get_training(workload_id)
training = RunAITraining(**training_data)
cluster_id = training.cluster_id
projects_data = self.api_client.get_projects()
projects = [RunAIProject(**data) for data in projects_data.get("projects", [])]
project = next((p for p in projects if p.id == self.project_id), None)
if not project:
logging.error(f"Project with ID {self.project_id} not found.")
return
clusters_data = self.api_client.get_clusters()
clusters = [RunAICluster(**data) for data in clusters_data]
cluster = next((c for c in clusters if c.uuid == cluster_id), None)
if not cluster:
logging.error(f"Cluster with ID {cluster_id} not found.")
return
cluster_domain = cluster.domain
if not cluster_domain:
logging.error(f"Domain for cluster {cluster_id} not found.")
return
self.api_client.fetch_training_logs(cluster_domain, project.name, training.name, output_file_path)