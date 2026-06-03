networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/runai/runai_system.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import logging from pathlib import Path from typing import Any , Dict , List , Optional from pydantic import Field , PrivateAttr from cloudai.core import BaseJob , System from .runai_cluster import RunAICluster from .runai_event import RunAIEvent from .runai_node import RunAINode from .runai_project import RunAIProject from .runai_pvc import RunAIPVC from .runai_rest_client import RunAIRestClient from .runai_training import ActualPhase , RunAITraining [docs] class RunAISystem ( System ): """RunAISystem integrates with the RunAI platform to manage and monitor jobs and nodes.""" scheduler : str = "runai" monitor_interval : int = 60 base_url : str user_email : str app_id : str app_secret : str project_id : str cluster_id : str nodes : List [ RunAINode ] = Field ( default_factory = list ) _api_client : Optional [ RunAIRestClient ] = PrivateAttr ( default = None ) @property def api_client ( self ) -> RunAIRestClient : if self . _api_client is None : self . _api_client = RunAIRestClient ( base_url = self . base_url , app_id = self . app_id , app_secret = self . app_secret , ) return self . _api_client @api_client . setter def api_client ( self , api_client : RunAIRestClient ) -> None : self . _api_client = api_client def update ( self ): pass def is_job_running ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : """Return True if the specified job is running in the RunAI cluster.""" training_data = self . api_client . get_training ( str ( job . id )) training = RunAITraining ( ** training_data ) return training . actual_phase == ActualPhase . RUNNING def is_job_completed ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : """Return True if the specified job is completed in the RunAI cluster.""" training_data = self . api_client . get_training ( str ( job . id )) training = RunAITraining ( ** training_data ) return training . actual_phase == ActualPhase . COMPLETED def kill ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> None : """Terminate a job in the RunAI cluster.""" response = self . api_client . delete_training ( str ( job . id )) if response . status_code == 204 : logging . debug ( f "Job { job . id } successfully terminated." ) else : logging . error ( f "Failed to terminate job { job . id } : { response . text } " ) # ============================ Clusters ============================ def get_clusters ( self ) -> List [ RunAICluster ]: """Fetch and return clusters as RunAICluster objects.""" clusters_data = self . api_client . get_clusters () return [ RunAICluster ( ** data ) for data in clusters_data . get ( "clusters" , [])] # ============================ Projects ============================ def get_projects ( self ) -> List [ RunAIProject ]: """Fetch and return projects as RunAIProject objects.""" projects_data = self . api_client . get_projects () projects = [ RunAIProject ( ** data ) for data in projects_data . get ( "projects" , [])] return [ project for project in projects if project . created_by == self . user_email ] def create_project ( self , project_data : Dict [ str , Any ]) -> RunAIProject : """Create a project and return it as a RunAIProject object.""" project_data = self . api_client . create_project ( project_data ) return RunAIProject ( ** project_data ) def update_project ( self , project_id : str , project_data : Dict [ str , Any ]) -> RunAIProject : """Update a project and return the updated RunAIProject object.""" updated_data = self . api_client . update_project ( project_id , project_data ) return RunAIProject ( ** updated_data ) def delete_project ( self , project_id : str ) -> None : """Delete a project by its ID.""" self . api_client . delete_project ( project_id ) # ============================ PVC Assets ============================ def get_pvc_assets ( self ) -> List [ RunAIPVC ]: """Fetch and return PVC assets as RunAIPVC objects.""" pvc_data = self . api_client . get_pvc_assets () return [ RunAIPVC ( ** pvc ) for pvc in pvc_data . get ( "entries" , [])] def create_pvc_asset ( self , payload : Dict [ str , Any ]) -> RunAIPVC : """Create a PVC asset and return it as a RunAIPVC object.""" pvc_data = self . api_client . create_pvc_asset ( payload ) return RunAIPVC ( ** pvc_data ) def delete_pvc_asset ( self , asset_id : str ) -> None : """Delete a PVC asset by its ID.""" self . api_client . delete_pvc_asset ( asset_id ) # ============================ Events ============================ def get_workload_events ( self , workload_id : str , output_file_path : Path , offset : int = 0 , limit : int = 100 , sort_order : str = "asc" ) -> None : """Retrieve workload events and write them to a file.""" response = self . api_client . get_workload_events ( workload_id , offset = offset , limit = limit , sort_order = sort_order ) events_data = response . get ( "events" , []) events : List [ RunAIEvent ] = [ RunAIEvent ( ** event_data ) for event_data in events_data ] with output_file_path . open ( "w" ) as file : for event in events : file . write ( f " { event }

" ) # ============================ Trainings ============================ def create_training ( self , training_data : Dict [ str , Any ]) -> RunAITraining : """Create a training and return it as a RunAITraining object.""" training_data = self . api_client . create_training ( training_data ) return RunAITraining ( ** training_data ) def delete_training ( self , workload_id : str ) -> None : """Delete a training by its ID.""" self . api_client . delete_training ( workload_id ) def get_training ( self , workload_id : str ) -> Any : """Get a training by its ID.""" return self . api_client . get_training ( workload_id ) def suspend_training ( self , workload_id : str ) -> None : """Suspend a training by its ID.""" self . api_client . suspend_training ( workload_id ) def resume_training ( self , workload_id : str ) -> None : """Resume a training by its ID.""" self . api_client . resume_training ( workload_id ) # ============================ Logs ============================ def store_logs ( self , workload_id : str , output_file_path : Path ): """Store logs for a given workload.""" training_data = self . api_client . get_training ( workload_id ) training = RunAITraining ( ** training_data ) cluster_id = training . cluster_id projects_data = self . api_client . get_projects () projects = [ RunAIProject ( ** data ) for data in projects_data . get ( "projects" , [])] project = next (( p for p in projects if p . id == self . project_id ), None ) if not project : logging . error ( f "Project with ID { self . project_id } not found." ) return clusters_data = self . api_client . get_clusters () clusters = [ RunAICluster ( ** data ) for data in clusters_data ] cluster = next (( c for c in clusters if c . uuid == cluster_id ), None ) if not cluster : logging . error ( f "Cluster with ID { cluster_id } not found." ) return cluster_domain = cluster . domain if not cluster_domain : logging . error ( f "Domain for cluster { cluster_id } not found." ) return self . api_client . fetch_training_logs ( cluster_domain , project . name , training . name , output_file_path )