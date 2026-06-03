networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/standalone/standalone_system.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import logging from cloudai.core import BaseJob , System from cloudai.util import CommandShell [docs] class StandaloneSystem ( System ): """ Class representing a Standalone system. This class is used for systems that execute commands directly without a job scheduler. """ scheduler : str = "standalone" monitor_interval : int = 1 cmd_shell : CommandShell = CommandShell () def update ( self ) -> None : """ Update the standalone system's state. This method is not typically used in standalone systems but is required for interface consistency. """ pass def is_job_running ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : """ Check if a given standalone job is currently running. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to check. Returns: bool: True if the job is running, False otherwise. """ command = f "ps -p { job . id } " logging . debug ( f "Checking job status with command: { command } " ) stdout = self . cmd_shell . execute ( command ) . communicate ()[ 0 ] # Check if the job's PID is in the ps output is_running = str ( job . id ) in stdout logging . debug ( f "Job { job . id } running status: { is_running } " ) return is_running def is_job_completed ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : """ Check if a given standalone job is completed. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to check. Returns: bool: True if the job is completed, False otherwise. """ return not self . is_job_running ( job ) def kill ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> None : """ Terminate a standalone job. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to be terminated. """ cmd = f "kill -9 { job . id } " logging . debug ( f "Executing termination command for job { job . id } : { cmd } " ) self . cmd_shell . execute ( cmd )