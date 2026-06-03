networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/standalone/standalone_system.html

Source code for cloudai.systems.standalone.standalone_system
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# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
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import logging
from cloudai.core import BaseJob, System
from cloudai.util import CommandShell
[docs]
class StandaloneSystem(System):
"""
Class representing a Standalone system.
This class is used for systems that execute commands directly without a job scheduler.
"""
scheduler: str = "standalone"
monitor_interval: int = 1
cmd_shell: CommandShell = CommandShell()
def update(self) -> None:
"""
Update the standalone system's state.
This method is not typically used in standalone systems but is required for interface consistency.
"""
pass
def is_job_running(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
"""
Check if a given standalone job is currently running.
Args:
job (BaseJob): The job to check.
Returns:
bool: True if the job is running, False otherwise.
"""
command = f"ps -p {job.id}"
logging.debug(f"Checking job status with command: {command}")
stdout = self.cmd_shell.execute(command).communicate()[0]
# Check if the job's PID is in the ps output
is_running = str(job.id) in stdout
logging.debug(f"Job {job.id} running status: {is_running}")
return is_running
def is_job_completed(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
"""
Check if a given standalone job is completed.
Args:
job (BaseJob): The job to check.
Returns:
bool: True if the job is completed, False otherwise.
"""
return not self.is_job_running(job)
def kill(self, job: BaseJob) -> None:
"""
Terminate a standalone job.
Args:
job (BaseJob): The job to be terminated.
"""
cmd = f"kill -9 {job.id}"
logging.debug(f"Executing termination command for job {job.id}: {cmd}")
self.cmd_shell.execute(cmd)