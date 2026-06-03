networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/standalone/standalone_system.html

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Source code for cloudai.systems.standalone.standalone_system

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# Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
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#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
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import logging

from cloudai.core import BaseJob, System
from cloudai.util import CommandShell




[docs]
class StandaloneSystem(System):
    """
    Class representing a Standalone system.

    This class is used for systems that execute commands directly without a job scheduler.
    """

    scheduler: str = "standalone"
    monitor_interval: int = 1
    cmd_shell: CommandShell = CommandShell()

    def update(self) -> None:
        """
        Update the standalone system's state.

        This method is not typically used in standalone systems but is required for interface consistency.
        """
        pass

    def is_job_running(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
        """
        Check if a given standalone job is currently running.

        Args:
            job (BaseJob): The job to check.

        Returns:
            bool: True if the job is running, False otherwise.
        """
        command = f"ps -p {job.id}"
        logging.debug(f"Checking job status with command: {command}")
        stdout = self.cmd_shell.execute(command).communicate()[0]

        # Check if the job's PID is in the ps output
        is_running = str(job.id) in stdout
        logging.debug(f"Job {job.id} running status: {is_running}")

        return is_running

    def is_job_completed(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
        """
        Check if a given standalone job is completed.

        Args:
            job (BaseJob): The job to check.

        Returns:
            bool: True if the job is completed, False otherwise.
        """
        return not self.is_job_running(job)

    def kill(self, job: BaseJob) -> None:
        """
        Terminate a standalone job.

        Args:
            job (BaseJob): The job to be terminated.
        """
        cmd = f"kill -9 {job.id}"
        logging.debug(f"Executing termination command for job {job.id}: {cmd}")
        self.cmd_shell.execute(cmd)
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