networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/kubernetes/kubernetes_system.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from __future__ import annotations import json import logging import subprocess import time from pathlib import Path from typing import TYPE_CHECKING , Any , Dict , List , Optional , cast if TYPE_CHECKING : import kubernetes as k8s from cloudai.core import BaseJob , System from cloudai.util.lazy_imports import lazy from .kubernetes_job import KubernetesJob [docs] class KubernetesSystem ( System ): """Represents a Kubernetes system.""" kube_config_path : Path default_namespace : str scheduler : str = "kubernetes" monitor_interval : int = 1 gpus_per_node : int = 1 use_host_network : bool | None = None _core_v1 : Optional [ k8s . client . CoreV1Api ] = None _batch_v1 : Optional [ k8s . client . BatchV1Api ] = None _custom_objects_api : Optional [ k8s . client . CustomObjectsApi ] = None _genai_perf_completed : bool = False def __getstate__ ( self ) -> dict [ str , Any ]: """Return the state for pickling, excluding non-picklable Kubernetes client objects.""" state = self . model_dump ( exclude = { "_core_v1" , "_batch_v1" , "_custom_objects_api" }) return state def __deepcopy__ ( self , _memo : dict [ int , Any ] | None = None ) -> "KubernetesSystem" : """ Create a deep copy of the KubernetesSystem instance. Args: _memo: Dictionary to keep track of objects that have already been copied. Returns: A new KubernetesSystem instance with reinitialized Kubernetes clients. """ state = self . __getstate__ () new_instance = KubernetesSystem ( ** state ) new_instance . model_post_init ( None ) return new_instance def model_post_init ( self , _context : Any = None ) -> None : """Initialize the KubernetesSystem instance.""" kube_config_path = self . kube_config_path if not kube_config_path . is_file (): home_directory = Path . home () kube_config_path = home_directory / ".kube" / "config" else : kube_config_path = kube_config_path . resolve () if not kube_config_path . exists (): error_message = ( f "Kube config file ' { kube_config_path } ' not found. This file is required to configure the " f "Kubernetes environment. Please verify that the file exists at the specified path." ) logging . error ( error_message ) raise FileNotFoundError ( error_message ) # Instantiate Kubernetes APIs logging . debug ( f "Loading kube config from: { kube_config_path } " ) lazy . k8s . config . load_kube_config ( config_file = str ( kube_config_path )) self . _core_v1 = lazy . k8s . client . CoreV1Api () self . _batch_v1 = lazy . k8s . client . BatchV1Api () self . _custom_objects_api = lazy . k8s . client . CustomObjectsApi () logging . debug ( f " { self . __class__ . __name__ } initialized" ) @property def core_v1 ( self ) -> k8s . client . CoreV1Api : """Returns the Kubernetes Core V1 API client.""" assert self . _core_v1 is not None return self . _core_v1 @property def batch_v1 ( self ) -> k8s . client . BatchV1Api : """Returns the Kubernetes Batch V1 API client.""" assert self . _batch_v1 is not None return self . _batch_v1 @property def custom_objects_api ( self ) -> k8s . client . CustomObjectsApi : """Returns the Kubernetes Custom Objects API client.""" assert self . _custom_objects_api is not None return self . _custom_objects_api def __repr__ ( self ) -> str : """ Provide a structured string representation of the system. Returns str: A string that contains the system name, scheduler type, kube config path, namespace, and image. """ return ( f "System Name: { self . name }

" f "Scheduler Type: { self . scheduler }

" f "Kube Config Path: { self . kube_config_path }

" f "Default Namespace: { self . default_namespace } " ) def update ( self ) -> None : """ Update the system object for a Kubernetes system. Currently not implemented for KubernetesSystem. """ pass def get_network_attachment_definitions ( self ) -> list [ str ]: """Return all NetworkAttachmentDefinitions in the cluster as 'namespace/name' strings.""" cmd = [ "kubectl" , "get" , "network-attachment-definitions" , "--all-namespaces" , "-o" , "json" ] try : result = subprocess . run ( cmd , capture_output = True , text = True , check = True ) except subprocess . CalledProcessError as e : logging . debug ( "Failed to list NetworkAttachmentDefinitions: %s " , e . stderr ) return [] try : data = json . loads ( result . stdout ) except json . JSONDecodeError as e : logging . debug ( "Failed to parse NetworkAttachmentDefinitions output: %s " , e ) return [] return [ f " { item [ 'metadata' ][ 'namespace' ] } / { item [ 'metadata' ][ 'name' ] } " for item in data . get ( "items" , [])] def resolve_cni_networks ( self ) -> list [ str ] | None : """ Determine which CNI networks to use, or None if host networking should be used. - use_host_network=True: always use hostNetwork, skip CNI discovery. - use_host_network=False: require CNI; raise if none are found. - use_host_network=None: try CNI, fall back to hostNetwork if none found. """ if self . use_host_network is True : return None if networks := self . get_network_attachment_definitions (): return networks if self . use_host_network is False : raise RuntimeError ( "use_host_network=False but no NetworkAttachmentDefinitions were found in the cluster. " "Ensure the CNI operator is installed and net-attach-defs are configured." ) return None # auto mode: fall back to hostNetwork def is_job_running ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : k_job : KubernetesJob = cast ( KubernetesJob , job ) return self . _is_job_running ( k_job ) def is_job_completed ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : k_job : KubernetesJob = cast ( KubernetesJob , job ) return not self . _is_job_running ( k_job ) def _is_job_running ( self , job : KubernetesJob ) -> bool : logging . debug ( f "Checking for job ' { job . name } ' of kind ' { job . kind } ' to determine if it is running." ) if "mpijob" in job . kind . lower (): return self . _is_mpijob_running ( job ) elif "job" in job . kind . lower (): return self . _is_batch_job_running ( job . name ) elif "dynamographdeployment" in job . kind . lower (): return self . _is_dynamo_graph_deployment_running ( job ) else : error_message = f "Unsupported job kind: ' { job . kind } '." logging . error ( error_message ) raise ValueError ( error_message ) def _is_mpijob_running ( self , job : KubernetesJob ) -> bool : try : mpijob = self . custom_objects_api . get_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "kubeflow.org" , version = "v2beta1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "mpijobs" , name = job . name , ) assert isinstance ( mpijob , dict ) status : dict = cast ( dict , mpijob . get ( "status" , {})) conditions = status . get ( "conditions" , []) logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job . name } ': { conditions =} { status =} " ) self . store_logs_for_job ( job . name , job . test_run . output_path ) # Consider an empty conditions list as running if not conditions : return True for condition in conditions : if condition [ "type" ] == "Succeeded" and condition [ "status" ] == "True" : return False if condition [ "type" ] == "Failed" and condition [ "status" ] == "True" : return False # If the job has been created but is neither succeeded nor failed, it is considered running return any ( condition [ "type" ] == "Created" and condition [ "status" ] == "True" for condition in conditions ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job . name } ' not found. It may have completed and been removed from the system." ) return False else : error_message = ( f "Error occurred while retrieving status for MPIJob ' { job . name } ' " f "Error code: { e . status } . Message: { e . reason } . Please check the job name, namespace, and " "Kubernetes API server." ) logging . error ( error_message ) raise def _is_batch_job_running ( self , job_name : str ) -> bool : try : k8s_job : Any = self . batch_v1 . read_namespaced_job_status ( name = job_name , namespace = self . default_namespace ) if not ( hasattr ( k8s_job , "status" ) and hasattr ( k8s_job . status , "conditions" )): logging . debug ( f "Job ' { job_name } ' does not have expected status attributes." ) return False conditions = k8s_job . status . conditions or [] # Consider an empty conditions list as running if not conditions : return True for condition in conditions : if condition . type == "Complete" and condition . status == "True" : return False if condition . type == "Failed" and condition . status == "True" : return False return any ( condition . type == "Created" and condition . status == "True" for condition in conditions ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "Batch job ' { job_name } ' not found.It may have completed and been removed from the system." ) return False else : logging . error ( f "Error occurred while retrieving status for batch job ' { job_name } '." f "Error code: { e . status } . Message: { e . reason } . Please check the job name and Kubernetes API server." ) raise def are_vllm_pods_ready ( self , job : KubernetesJob ) -> bool : cmd = [ "kubectl" , "get" , "pods" , "-n" , self . default_namespace ] try : result = subprocess . run ( cmd , capture_output = True , text = True , check = True ) except subprocess . CalledProcessError as e : logging . error ( f "Failed to get pods: { e } " ) return False all_ready = True vllm_pods_found = False for line in result . stdout . splitlines (): if line . startswith ( "NAME" ): continue columns = line . split () if len ( columns ) < 3 : continue pod_name = columns [ 0 ] if job . name not in pod_name : continue vllm_pods_found = True ready_status = columns [ 1 ] pod_status = columns [ 2 ] if pod_status == "Terminating" : logging . debug ( f "Pod { pod_name } is terminating" ) return False try : ready_count , total_count = map ( int , ready_status . split ( "/" )) except ( ValueError , IndexError ) as e : logging . error ( f "Failed to parse ready status ' { ready_status } ' for pod { pod_name } : { e } " ) return False if pod_status == "Running" and ready_count == total_count : logging . debug ( f "Pod { pod_name } is running and ready ( { ready_status } )" ) else : logging . debug ( f "Pod { pod_name } is { pod_status } but not fully ready ( { ready_status } )" ) all_ready = False if not vllm_pods_found : logging . debug ( "No vLLM pods found" ) return False return all_ready def _get_dynamo_pod_by_role ( self , role : str ) -> str : for pod in self . core_v1 . list_namespaced_pod ( namespace = self . default_namespace ) . items : labels = pod . metadata . labels logging . debug ( f "Found pod: { pod . metadata . name } with labels: { labels } " ) if labels and str ( labels . get ( "nvidia.com/dynamo-component" , "" )) . lower () == role . lower (): # v0.6.x return pod . metadata . name if labels and str ( labels . get ( "nvidia.com/dynamo-component-type" , "" )) . lower () == role . lower (): # v0.7.x return pod . metadata . name raise RuntimeError ( f "No pod found for the role ' { role } '" ) def _run_genai_perf ( self , job : KubernetesJob ) -> None : from cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo import AIDynamoTestDefinition if not isinstance ( job . test_run . test , AIDynamoTestDefinition ): raise TypeError ( "Test definition must be an instance of AIDynamoTestDefinition" ) tdef = cast ( AIDynamoTestDefinition , job . test_run . test ) genai_perf_results_path = "/tmp/cloudai/genai-perf" frontend_pod = self . _get_dynamo_pod_by_role ( role = "frontend" ) wrapper_script_path = tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . script . installed_path pod_wrapper_path = "/tmp/genai_perf.sh" logging . debug ( f "Copying wrapper script { wrapper_script_path } to pod { frontend_pod } " ) cp_wrapper_cmd = [ "kubectl" , "cp" , str ( wrapper_script_path ), f " { self . default_namespace } / { frontend_pod } : { pod_wrapper_path } " , ] subprocess . run ( cp_wrapper_cmd , capture_output = True , text = True , check = True ) chmod_cmd = [ "chmod" , "+x" , pod_wrapper_path ] kubectl_exec_cmd = [ "kubectl" , "exec" , "-n" , self . default_namespace , frontend_pod , "--" , * chmod_cmd ] logging . debug ( f "Making wrapper script executable in pod= { frontend_pod } " ) try : result = subprocess . run ( kubectl_exec_cmd , capture_output = True , text = True , timeout = 60 * 10 , check = True ) logging . debug ( f "chmod exited { result . returncode } : { result . stdout } { result . stderr } " ) except Exception as e : logging . debug ( f "Error making wrapper script executable in pod ' { frontend_pod } ': { e } " ) genai_perf_config : list [ str ] = [ "--cmd" , tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . cmd , "--report-name" , tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . report_name , ] extra_args = tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . extra_args if isinstance ( extra_args , list ): extra_args = " " . join ( extra_args ) if extra_args : genai_perf_config . extend ([ "--extra-args" , extra_args ]) # Build genai-perf arguments as --key value pairs for parse_genai_perf_args genai_perf_cmd_parts : list [ str ] = [] if tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . args : for k , v in tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . args . model_dump ( exclude_none = True ) . items (): genai_perf_cmd_parts . extend ([ f "-- { k } " , str ( v )]) wrapper_cmd = [ "/bin/bash" , pod_wrapper_path , "--result-dir" , genai_perf_results_path , "--gpus-per-node" , str ( self . gpus_per_node ), "--model" , tdef . cmd_args . dynamo . model , "--url" , "http://localhost" , "--port" , str ( tdef . cmd_args . dynamo . port ), "--endpoint" , tdef . cmd_args . dynamo . endpoint , * genai_perf_config , "--" , * genai_perf_cmd_parts , ] kubectl_exec_cmd = [ "kubectl" , "exec" , "-n" , self . default_namespace , frontend_pod , "--" , * wrapper_cmd ] logging . debug ( f "Executing genai-perf in pod= { frontend_pod } cmd= { kubectl_exec_cmd } " ) try : result = subprocess . run ( kubectl_exec_cmd , capture_output = True , text = True , timeout = 60 * 10 ) logging . debug ( f "genai-perf exited with code { result . returncode } " ) with ( job . test_run . output_path / "genai_perf.log" ) . open ( "w" ) as f : f . write ( result . stdout ) if result . stderr : f . write ( "

STDERR:

" ) f . write ( result . stderr ) except Exception as e : logging . debug ( f "Error executing genai-perf command in pod ' { frontend_pod } ': { e } " ) self . _copy_genai_perf_results ( job , frontend_pod , genai_perf_results_path ) def _copy_genai_perf_results ( self , job : KubernetesJob , frontend_pod : str , genai_perf_results_path : str ) -> None : from cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo import AIDynamoTestDefinition tdef = cast ( AIDynamoTestDefinition , job . test_run . test ) assert isinstance ( tdef , AIDynamoTestDefinition ) cmd = [ "kubectl" , "cp" , f " { self . default_namespace } / { frontend_pod } : { genai_perf_results_path } " , str ( job . test_run . output_path ), ] logging . debug ( f "Copying results with command: { ' ' . join ( cmd ) } " ) result = subprocess . run ( cmd , capture_output = True , text = True ) if result . returncode != 0 : logging . error ( f "Error copying results with command: { ' ' . join ( cmd ) } : { result . stderr } " ) return report_path = job . test_run . output_path / tdef . cmd_args . genai_perf . report_name if not report_path . exists (): logging . error ( f "Genai-perf report not found at { report_path } " ) return ( job . test_run . output_path / tdef . success_marker ) . touch () logging . debug ( f "Success marker touched at { job . test_run . output_path / tdef . success_marker } " ) def _check_deployment_conditions ( self , conditions : list ) -> bool : logging . debug ( f "Checking deployment conditions: { conditions } " ) if not conditions : return True for condition in conditions : if condition [ "type" ] == "Ready" and condition [ "status" ] == "True" : return True if condition [ "type" ] == "Failed" and condition [ "status" ] == "True" : return False return True def _is_dynamo_graph_deployment_running ( self , job : KubernetesJob ) -> bool : if self . _genai_perf_completed : return False if self . are_vllm_pods_ready ( job ): self . _run_genai_perf ( job ) self . _genai_perf_completed = True for pod_role in { "decode" , "prefill" , "frontend" }: try : pod_name = self . _get_dynamo_pod_by_role ( pod_role ) logging . debug ( f "Fetching logs for { pod_role =} { pod_name =} " ) logs = self . core_v1 . read_namespaced_pod_log ( name = pod_name , namespace = self . default_namespace ) with ( job . test_run . output_path / f " { pod_role } _pod.log" ) . open ( "w" ) as f : f . write ( logs ) except Exception as e : logging . debug ( f "Error fetching logs for role ' { pod_role } ': { e } " ) return False deployment = cast ( dict , self . custom_objects_api . get_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "nvidia.com" , version = "v1alpha1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "dynamographdeployments" , name = job . name , ), ) status : dict = cast ( dict , deployment . get ( "status" , {})) return self . _check_deployment_conditions ( status . get ( "conditions" , [])) def kill ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> None : """ Terminate a Kubernetes job. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to be terminated. """ k_job : KubernetesJob = cast ( KubernetesJob , job ) self . store_logs_for_job ( k_job . name , k_job . test_run . output_path ) self . delete_job ( k_job . name , k_job . kind ) def delete_job ( self , job_name : str , job_kind : str ) -> None : if "mpijob" in job_kind . lower (): self . _delete_mpi_job ( job_name ) elif "job" in job_kind . lower (): self . _delete_batch_job ( job_name ) elif "dynamographdeployment" in job_kind . lower (): self . _delete_dynamo_graph_deployment ( job_name ) else : error_message = f "Unsupported job kind: ' { job_kind } '." logging . error ( error_message ) raise ValueError ( error_message ) def _delete_mpi_job ( self , job_name : str ) -> None : logging . debug ( f "Deleting MPIJob ' { job_name } '" ) try : self . custom_objects_api . delete_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "kubeflow.org" , version = "v2beta1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "mpijobs" , name = job_name , body = lazy . k8s . client . V1DeleteOptions ( propagation_policy = "Foreground" , grace_period_seconds = 5 ), ) logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job_name } ' deleted successfully" ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job_name } ' not found. It may have already been deleted." ) else : logging . error ( f "An error occurred while attempting to delete MPIJob ' { job_name } '. " f "Error code: { e . status } . Message: { e . reason } . " "Please verify the job name and Kubernetes API server." ) raise def _delete_batch_job ( self , job_name : str ) -> None : logging . debug ( f "Deleting batch job ' { job_name } '" ) try : api_response = self . batch_v1 . delete_namespaced_job ( name = job_name , namespace = self . default_namespace , body = lazy . k8s . client . V1DeleteOptions ( propagation_policy = "Foreground" , grace_period_seconds = 5 ), ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "Batch job ' { job_name } ' not found. It may have already been deleted." ) return logging . error ( f "An error occurred while attempting to delete batch job ' { job_name } '. " f "Error code: { e . status } . Message: { e . reason } . " "Please verify the job name and Kubernetes API server." ) raise api_response = cast ( "k8s.client.V1Status" , api_response ) logging . debug ( f "Batch job ' { job_name } ' deleted with status: { api_response . status } " ) def _delete_dynamo_graph_deployment ( self , job_name : str ) -> None : logging . debug ( f "Deleting DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } '" ) cmd = f "kubectl delete dgd { job_name } -n { self . default_namespace } " result = subprocess . run ( cmd , shell = True , capture_output = True , text = True ) if result . returncode != 0 : logging . debug ( f "Failed to delete DynamoGraphDeployment: { result . stderr } " ) self . _genai_perf_completed = False def create_job ( self , job_spec : Dict [ Any , Any ], timeout : int = 60 , interval : int = 1 ) -> str : """ Create a job in the Kubernetes system in a blocking manner. Args: job_spec (Dict[Any, Any]): The job specification. timeout (int): The maximum time to wait for the job to be created and observable. interval (int): The time to wait between checks, in seconds. Returns: str: The job name. Raises: ValueError: If the job specification does not contain a valid 'kind' field. TimeoutError: If the job is not observable within the timeout period. """ logging . debug ( f "Creating job with spec: { job_spec } " ) job_name = self . _create_job ( job_spec ) # Wait for the job to be observable by Kubernetes start_time = time . time () while time . time () - start_time < timeout : if self . _is_job_observable ( job_name , job_spec . get ( "kind" , "" )): logging . debug ( f "Job ' { job_name } ' is now observable." ) return job_name logging . debug ( f "Waiting for job ' { job_name } ' to become observable..." ) time . sleep ( interval ) raise TimeoutError ( f "Job ' { job_name } ' was not observable within { timeout } seconds." ) def _create_job ( self , job_spec : Dict [ Any , Any ]) -> str : api_version = job_spec . get ( "apiVersion" , "" ) kind = job_spec . get ( "kind" , "" ) . lower () if "mpijob" in kind : return self . _create_mpi_job ( job_spec ) elif ( "batch" in api_version ) and ( "job" in kind ): return self . _create_batch_job ( job_spec ) elif "dynamographdeployment" in kind : return self . _create_dynamo_graph_deployment ( job_spec ) else : error_message = ( f "Unsupported job kind: ' { job_spec . get ( 'kind' ) } '.

" "Please review the job specification generation logic to ensure that the 'kind' field is set " "correctly.

" ) logging . error ( error_message ) raise ValueError ( error_message ) def _create_batch_job ( self , job_spec : Dict [ Any , Any ]) -> str : api_response = self . batch_v1 . create_namespaced_job ( body = job_spec , namespace = self . default_namespace ) if not isinstance ( api_response , lazy . k8s . client . V1Job ) or api_response . metadata is None : raise ValueError ( "Job creation failed or returned an unexpected type" ) job_name : str = api_response . metadata . name logging . debug ( f "Job ' { job_name } ' created with status: { api_response . status } " ) return job_name def _create_mpi_job ( self , job_spec : Dict [ Any , Any ]) -> str : api_response = self . custom_objects_api . create_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "kubeflow.org" , version = "v2beta1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "mpijobs" , body = job_spec , ) job_name : str = api_response [ "metadata" ][ "name" ] logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job_name } ' created with status: { api_response . get ( 'status' ) } " ) return job_name def _create_dynamo_graph_deployment ( self , job_spec : Dict [ Any , Any ]) -> str : logging . debug ( f "Attempting to delete existing job=' { job_spec [ 'metadata' ][ 'name' ] } ' before creation." ) self . _delete_dynamo_graph_deployment ( job_spec [ "metadata" ][ "name" ]) logging . debug ( "Creating DynamoGraphDeployment with spec" ) try : api_response = self . custom_objects_api . create_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "nvidia.com" , version = "v1alpha1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "dynamographdeployments" , body = job_spec , ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : logging . error ( f "An error occurred while creating DynamoGraphDeployment: { e . reason } " ) self . _delete_dynamo_graph_deployment ( job_spec [ "metadata" ][ "name" ]) raise job_name = str ( api_response [ "metadata" ][ "name" ]) logging . debug ( f "DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } ' created with status: { api_response . get ( 'status' ) } " ) return job_name def _is_job_observable ( self , job_name : str , job_kind : str ) -> bool : logging . debug ( f "Checking if job ' { job_name } ' of kind ' { job_kind } ' is observable." ) if "mpijob" in job_kind . lower (): return self . _is_mpijob_observable ( job_name ) elif "job" in job_kind . lower (): return self . _is_batch_job_observable ( job_name ) elif "dynamographdeployment" in job_kind . lower (): return self . _is_dynamo_graph_deployment_observable ( job_name ) else : logging . error ( f "Unsupported job kind: ' { job_kind } '" ) return False def _is_mpijob_observable ( self , job_name : str ) -> bool : logging . debug ( f "Attempting to observe MPIJob ' { job_name } '." ) try : api_instance = self . custom_objects_api mpijob = api_instance . get_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "kubeflow.org" , version = "v2beta1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "mpijobs" , name = job_name , ) if mpijob : logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job_name } ' found with details: { mpijob } ." ) return True else : logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job_name } ' is not yet observable." ) return False except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "MPIJob ' { job_name } ' not found." ) return False else : logging . error ( f "An error occurred while checking if MPIJob ' { job_name } ' is observable: { e . reason } . " f "Please check the job name, namespace, and Kubernetes API server." ) raise def _is_batch_job_observable ( self , job_name : str ) -> bool : logging . debug ( f "Attempting to observe batch job ' { job_name } '." ) try : return self . batch_v1 . read_namespaced_job_status ( name = job_name , namespace = self . default_namespace ) is not None except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "Batch job ' { job_name } ' not found." ) return False else : logging . error ( f "An error occurred while checking if batch job ' { job_name } ' is observable: { e . reason } . " f "Please check the job name, namespace, and Kubernetes API server." ) raise def _is_dynamo_graph_deployment_observable ( self , job_name : str ) -> bool : logging . debug ( f "Attempting to observe DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } '." ) try : api_instance = self . custom_objects_api deployment = api_instance . get_namespaced_custom_object ( group = "nvidia.com" , version = "v1alpha1" , namespace = self . default_namespace , plural = "dynamographdeployments" , name = job_name , ) if deployment : logging . debug ( f "DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } ' found with details: { deployment } ." ) return True else : logging . debug ( f "DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } ' is not yet observable." ) return False except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : if e . status == 404 : logging . debug ( f "DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } ' not found." ) return False else : logging . error ( f "An error occurred while checking if DynamoGraphDeployment ' { job_name } ' " f "is observable: { e . reason } . Please check the job name, namespace, and " "Kubernetes API server." ) raise def list_jobs ( self ) -> List [ Any ]: """ List all jobs in the Kubernetes system's default namespace. Returns List[Any]: A list of jobs in the namespace. """ logging . debug ( f "Listing jobs in namespace ' { self . default_namespace } '" ) return self . batch_v1 . list_namespaced_job ( namespace = self . default_namespace ) . items def create_node_group ( self , name : str , node_list : List [ str ]) -> None : """ Create a node group in the Kubernetes system. Args: name (str): The name of the node group. node_list (List[str]): List of node names to be included in the group. """ logging . debug ( f "Creating node group ' { name } ' with nodes: { node_list } " ) for node in node_list : body = { "metadata" : { "labels" : { "cloudai/node-group" : name }}} logging . debug ( f "Labeling node ' { node } ' with group ' { name } '" ) self . core_v1 . patch_node ( node , body ) def store_logs_for_job ( self , job_name : str , output_dir : Path ) -> None : """ Retrieve and store logs for all pods associated with a given job. Args: job_name (str): The name of the job. output_dir (Path): The directory where logs will be saved. """ pod_names = self . get_pod_names_for_job ( job_name ) if not pod_names : logging . debug ( f "No pods found for job ' { job_name } '" ) return output_dir . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) stdout_file_path = output_dir / "stdout.txt" with stdout_file_path . open ( "w" ) as stdout_file : for pod_name in pod_names : try : logs = self . core_v1 . read_namespaced_pod_log ( name = pod_name , namespace = self . default_namespace ) log_file_path = output_dir / f " { pod_name } .txt" with log_file_path . open ( "w" ) as log_file : log_file . write ( logs ) logging . debug ( f "Logs for pod ' { pod_name } ' saved to ' { log_file_path } '" ) stdout_file . write ( logs + "

" ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : logging . debug ( f "Error retrieving logs for pod ' { pod_name } ': { e } " ) logging . debug ( f "All logs concatenated and saved to ' { stdout_file_path } '" ) def get_pod_names_for_job ( self , job_name : str ) -> List [ str ]: """ Retrieve pod names associated with a given job. Args: job_name (str): The name of the job. Returns: List[str]: A list of pod names associated with the job. """ pod_names = [] try : pods = self . core_v1 . list_namespaced_pod ( namespace = self . default_namespace ) for pod in pods . items : if pod . metadata . labels and pod . metadata . labels . get ( "training.kubeflow.org/job-name" ) == job_name : pod_names . append ( pod . metadata . name ) except lazy . k8s . client . ApiException as e : logging . error ( f "Error retrieving pods for job ' { job_name } ': { e } " ) return pod_names