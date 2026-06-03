CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1  networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/kubernetes/kubernetes_system.html

networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/kubernetes/kubernetes_system.html

Source code for cloudai.systems.kubernetes.kubernetes_system

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES
# Copyright (c) 2024-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
# SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from __future__ import annotations

import json
import logging
import subprocess
import time
from pathlib import Path
from typing import TYPE_CHECKING, Any, Dict, List, Optional, cast

if TYPE_CHECKING:
    import kubernetes as k8s

from cloudai.core import BaseJob, System
from cloudai.util.lazy_imports import lazy

from .kubernetes_job import KubernetesJob




[docs]
class KubernetesSystem(System):
    """Represents a Kubernetes system."""

    kube_config_path: Path
    default_namespace: str
    scheduler: str = "kubernetes"
    monitor_interval: int = 1
    gpus_per_node: int = 1
    use_host_network: bool | None = None
    _core_v1: Optional[k8s.client.CoreV1Api] = None
    _batch_v1: Optional[k8s.client.BatchV1Api] = None
    _custom_objects_api: Optional[k8s.client.CustomObjectsApi] = None
    _genai_perf_completed: bool = False

    def __getstate__(self) -> dict[str, Any]:
        """Return the state for pickling, excluding non-picklable Kubernetes client objects."""
        state = self.model_dump(exclude={"_core_v1", "_batch_v1", "_custom_objects_api"})
        return state

    def __deepcopy__(self, _memo: dict[int, Any] | None = None) -> "KubernetesSystem":
        """
        Create a deep copy of the KubernetesSystem instance.

        Args:
            _memo: Dictionary to keep track of objects that have already been copied.

        Returns:
            A new KubernetesSystem instance with reinitialized Kubernetes clients.
        """
        state = self.__getstate__()
        new_instance = KubernetesSystem(**state)
        new_instance.model_post_init(None)
        return new_instance

    def model_post_init(self, _context: Any = None) -> None:
        """Initialize the KubernetesSystem instance."""
        kube_config_path = self.kube_config_path
        if not kube_config_path.is_file():
            home_directory = Path.home()
            kube_config_path = home_directory / ".kube" / "config"
        else:
            kube_config_path = kube_config_path.resolve()

        if not kube_config_path.exists():
            error_message = (
                f"Kube config file '{kube_config_path}' not found. This file is required to configure the "
                f"Kubernetes environment. Please verify that the file exists at the specified path."
            )
            logging.error(error_message)
            raise FileNotFoundError(error_message)

        # Instantiate Kubernetes APIs
        logging.debug(f"Loading kube config from: {kube_config_path}")
        lazy.k8s.config.load_kube_config(config_file=str(kube_config_path))

        self._core_v1 = lazy.k8s.client.CoreV1Api()
        self._batch_v1 = lazy.k8s.client.BatchV1Api()
        self._custom_objects_api = lazy.k8s.client.CustomObjectsApi()

        logging.debug(f"{self.__class__.__name__} initialized")

    @property
    def core_v1(self) -> k8s.client.CoreV1Api:
        """Returns the Kubernetes Core V1 API client."""
        assert self._core_v1 is not None
        return self._core_v1

    @property
    def batch_v1(self) -> k8s.client.BatchV1Api:
        """Returns the Kubernetes Batch V1 API client."""
        assert self._batch_v1 is not None
        return self._batch_v1

    @property
    def custom_objects_api(self) -> k8s.client.CustomObjectsApi:
        """Returns the Kubernetes Custom Objects API client."""
        assert self._custom_objects_api is not None
        return self._custom_objects_api

    def __repr__(self) -> str:
        """
        Provide a structured string representation of the system.

        Returns
            str: A string that contains the system name, scheduler type, kube config path, namespace, and image.
        """
        return (
            f"System Name: {self.name}\n"
            f"Scheduler Type: {self.scheduler}\n"
            f"Kube Config Path: {self.kube_config_path}\n"
            f"Default Namespace: {self.default_namespace}"
        )

    def update(self) -> None:
        """
        Update the system object for a Kubernetes system.

        Currently not implemented for KubernetesSystem.
        """
        pass

    def get_network_attachment_definitions(self) -> list[str]:
        """Return all NetworkAttachmentDefinitions in the cluster as 'namespace/name' strings."""
        cmd = ["kubectl", "get", "network-attachment-definitions", "--all-namespaces", "-o", "json"]
        try:
            result = subprocess.run(cmd, capture_output=True, text=True, check=True)
        except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
            logging.debug("Failed to list NetworkAttachmentDefinitions: %s", e.stderr)
            return []

        try:
            data = json.loads(result.stdout)
        except json.JSONDecodeError as e:
            logging.debug("Failed to parse NetworkAttachmentDefinitions output: %s", e)
            return []

        return [f"{item['metadata']['namespace']}/{item['metadata']['name']}" for item in data.get("items", [])]

    def resolve_cni_networks(self) -> list[str] | None:
        """
        Determine which CNI networks to use, or None if host networking should be used.

        - use_host_network=True:  always use hostNetwork, skip CNI discovery.
        - use_host_network=False: require CNI; raise if none are found.
        - use_host_network=None:  try CNI, fall back to hostNetwork if none found.
        """
        if self.use_host_network is True:
            return None

        if networks := self.get_network_attachment_definitions():
            return networks

        if self.use_host_network is False:
            raise RuntimeError(
                "use_host_network=False but no NetworkAttachmentDefinitions were found in the cluster. "
                "Ensure the CNI operator is installed and net-attach-defs are configured."
            )

        return None  # auto mode: fall back to hostNetwork

    def is_job_running(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
        k_job: KubernetesJob = cast(KubernetesJob, job)
        return self._is_job_running(k_job)

    def is_job_completed(self, job: BaseJob) -> bool:
        k_job: KubernetesJob = cast(KubernetesJob, job)
        return not self._is_job_running(k_job)

    def _is_job_running(self, job: KubernetesJob) -> bool:
        logging.debug(f"Checking for job '{job.name}' of kind '{job.kind}' to determine if it is running.")

        if "mpijob" in job.kind.lower():
            return self._is_mpijob_running(job)
        elif "job" in job.kind.lower():
            return self._is_batch_job_running(job.name)
        elif "dynamographdeployment" in job.kind.lower():
            return self._is_dynamo_graph_deployment_running(job)
        else:
            error_message = f"Unsupported job kind: '{job.kind}'."
            logging.error(error_message)
            raise ValueError(error_message)

    def _is_mpijob_running(self, job: KubernetesJob) -> bool:
        try:
            mpijob = self.custom_objects_api.get_namespaced_custom_object(
                group="kubeflow.org",
                version="v2beta1",
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                plural="mpijobs",
                name=job.name,
            )

            assert isinstance(mpijob, dict)
            status: dict = cast(dict, mpijob.get("status", {}))
            conditions = status.get("conditions", [])
            logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job.name}': {conditions=} {status=}")

            self.store_logs_for_job(job.name, job.test_run.output_path)

            # Consider an empty conditions list as running
            if not conditions:
                return True

            for condition in conditions:
                if condition["type"] == "Succeeded" and condition["status"] == "True":
                    return False
                if condition["type"] == "Failed" and condition["status"] == "True":
                    return False

            # If the job has been created but is neither succeeded nor failed, it is considered running
            return any(condition["type"] == "Created" and condition["status"] == "True" for condition in conditions)

        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job.name}' not found. It may have completed and been removed from the system.")
                return False
            else:
                error_message = (
                    f"Error occurred while retrieving status for MPIJob '{job.name}' "
                    f"Error code: {e.status}. Message: {e.reason}. Please check the job name, namespace, and "
                    "Kubernetes API server."
                )
                logging.error(error_message)
                raise

    def _is_batch_job_running(self, job_name: str) -> bool:
        try:
            k8s_job: Any = self.batch_v1.read_namespaced_job_status(name=job_name, namespace=self.default_namespace)

            if not (hasattr(k8s_job, "status") and hasattr(k8s_job.status, "conditions")):
                logging.debug(f"Job '{job_name}' does not have expected status attributes.")
                return False

            conditions = k8s_job.status.conditions or []

            # Consider an empty conditions list as running
            if not conditions:
                return True

            for condition in conditions:
                if condition.type == "Complete" and condition.status == "True":
                    return False
                if condition.type == "Failed" and condition.status == "True":
                    return False

            return any(condition.type == "Created" and condition.status == "True" for condition in conditions)

        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(
                    f"Batch job '{job_name}' not found.It may have completed and been removed from the system."
                )
                return False
            else:
                logging.error(
                    f"Error occurred while retrieving status for batch job '{job_name}'."
                    f"Error code: {e.status}. Message: {e.reason}. Please check the job name and Kubernetes API server."
                )
                raise

    def are_vllm_pods_ready(self, job: KubernetesJob) -> bool:
        cmd = ["kubectl", "get", "pods", "-n", self.default_namespace]
        try:
            result = subprocess.run(cmd, capture_output=True, text=True, check=True)
        except subprocess.CalledProcessError as e:
            logging.error(f"Failed to get pods: {e}")
            return False

        all_ready = True
        vllm_pods_found = False

        for line in result.stdout.splitlines():
            if line.startswith("NAME"):
                continue

            columns = line.split()
            if len(columns) < 3:
                continue

            pod_name = columns[0]
            if job.name not in pod_name:
                continue

            vllm_pods_found = True
            ready_status = columns[1]
            pod_status = columns[2]

            if pod_status == "Terminating":
                logging.debug(f"Pod {pod_name} is terminating")
                return False

            try:
                ready_count, total_count = map(int, ready_status.split("/"))
            except (ValueError, IndexError) as e:
                logging.error(f"Failed to parse ready status '{ready_status}' for pod {pod_name}: {e}")
                return False

            if pod_status == "Running" and ready_count == total_count:
                logging.debug(f"Pod {pod_name} is running and ready ({ready_status})")
            else:
                logging.debug(f"Pod {pod_name} is {pod_status} but not fully ready ({ready_status})")
                all_ready = False

        if not vllm_pods_found:
            logging.debug("No vLLM pods found")
            return False

        return all_ready

    def _get_dynamo_pod_by_role(self, role: str) -> str:
        for pod in self.core_v1.list_namespaced_pod(namespace=self.default_namespace).items:
            labels = pod.metadata.labels
            logging.debug(f"Found pod: {pod.metadata.name} with labels: {labels}")
            if labels and str(labels.get("nvidia.com/dynamo-component", "")).lower() == role.lower():  # v0.6.x
                return pod.metadata.name
            if labels and str(labels.get("nvidia.com/dynamo-component-type", "")).lower() == role.lower():  # v0.7.x
                return pod.metadata.name
        raise RuntimeError(f"No pod found for the role '{role}'")

    def _run_genai_perf(self, job: KubernetesJob) -> None:
        from cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo import AIDynamoTestDefinition

        if not isinstance(job.test_run.test, AIDynamoTestDefinition):
            raise TypeError("Test definition must be an instance of AIDynamoTestDefinition")
        tdef = cast(AIDynamoTestDefinition, job.test_run.test)

        genai_perf_results_path = "/tmp/cloudai/genai-perf"
        frontend_pod = self._get_dynamo_pod_by_role(role="frontend")

        wrapper_script_path = tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.script.installed_path

        pod_wrapper_path = "/tmp/genai_perf.sh"

        logging.debug(f"Copying wrapper script {wrapper_script_path} to pod {frontend_pod}")
        cp_wrapper_cmd = [
            "kubectl",
            "cp",
            str(wrapper_script_path),
            f"{self.default_namespace}/{frontend_pod}:{pod_wrapper_path}",
        ]
        subprocess.run(cp_wrapper_cmd, capture_output=True, text=True, check=True)

        chmod_cmd = ["chmod", "+x", pod_wrapper_path]
        kubectl_exec_cmd = ["kubectl", "exec", "-n", self.default_namespace, frontend_pod, "--", *chmod_cmd]
        logging.debug(f"Making wrapper script executable in pod={frontend_pod}")
        try:
            result = subprocess.run(kubectl_exec_cmd, capture_output=True, text=True, timeout=60 * 10, check=True)
            logging.debug(f"chmod exited {result.returncode}: {result.stdout} {result.stderr}")
        except Exception as e:
            logging.debug(f"Error making wrapper script executable in pod '{frontend_pod}': {e}")

        genai_perf_config: list[str] = [
            "--cmd",
            tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.cmd,
            "--report-name",
            tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.report_name,
        ]

        extra_args = tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.extra_args
        if isinstance(extra_args, list):
            extra_args = " ".join(extra_args)
        if extra_args:
            genai_perf_config.extend(["--extra-args", extra_args])

        # Build genai-perf arguments as --key value pairs for parse_genai_perf_args
        genai_perf_cmd_parts: list[str] = []
        if tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.args:
            for k, v in tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.args.model_dump(exclude_none=True).items():
                genai_perf_cmd_parts.extend([f"--{k}", str(v)])

        wrapper_cmd = [
            "/bin/bash",
            pod_wrapper_path,
            "--result-dir",
            genai_perf_results_path,
            "--gpus-per-node",
            str(self.gpus_per_node),
            "--model",
            tdef.cmd_args.dynamo.model,
            "--url",
            "http://localhost",
            "--port",
            str(tdef.cmd_args.dynamo.port),
            "--endpoint",
            tdef.cmd_args.dynamo.endpoint,
            *genai_perf_config,
            "--",
            *genai_perf_cmd_parts,
        ]

        kubectl_exec_cmd = ["kubectl", "exec", "-n", self.default_namespace, frontend_pod, "--", *wrapper_cmd]
        logging.debug(f"Executing genai-perf in pod={frontend_pod} cmd={kubectl_exec_cmd}")
        try:
            result = subprocess.run(kubectl_exec_cmd, capture_output=True, text=True, timeout=60 * 10)
            logging.debug(f"genai-perf exited with code {result.returncode}")
            with (job.test_run.output_path / "genai_perf.log").open("w") as f:
                f.write(result.stdout)
                if result.stderr:
                    f.write("\nSTDERR:\n")
                    f.write(result.stderr)
        except Exception as e:
            logging.debug(f"Error executing genai-perf command in pod '{frontend_pod}': {e}")

        self._copy_genai_perf_results(job, frontend_pod, genai_perf_results_path)

    def _copy_genai_perf_results(self, job: KubernetesJob, frontend_pod: str, genai_perf_results_path: str) -> None:
        from cloudai.workloads.ai_dynamo.ai_dynamo import AIDynamoTestDefinition

        tdef = cast(AIDynamoTestDefinition, job.test_run.test)
        assert isinstance(tdef, AIDynamoTestDefinition)
        cmd = [
            "kubectl",
            "cp",
            f"{self.default_namespace}/{frontend_pod}:{genai_perf_results_path}",
            str(job.test_run.output_path),
        ]
        logging.debug(f"Copying results with command: {' '.join(cmd)}")
        result = subprocess.run(cmd, capture_output=True, text=True)
        if result.returncode != 0:
            logging.error(f"Error copying results with command: {' '.join(cmd)}: {result.stderr}")
            return

        report_path = job.test_run.output_path / tdef.cmd_args.genai_perf.report_name
        if not report_path.exists():
            logging.error(f"Genai-perf report not found at {report_path}")
            return

        (job.test_run.output_path / tdef.success_marker).touch()
        logging.debug(f"Success marker touched at {job.test_run.output_path / tdef.success_marker}")

    def _check_deployment_conditions(self, conditions: list) -> bool:
        logging.debug(f"Checking deployment conditions: {conditions}")
        if not conditions:
            return True

        for condition in conditions:
            if condition["type"] == "Ready" and condition["status"] == "True":
                return True
            if condition["type"] == "Failed" and condition["status"] == "True":
                return False

        return True

    def _is_dynamo_graph_deployment_running(self, job: KubernetesJob) -> bool:
        if self._genai_perf_completed:
            return False

        if self.are_vllm_pods_ready(job):
            self._run_genai_perf(job)
            self._genai_perf_completed = True

            for pod_role in {"decode", "prefill", "frontend"}:
                try:
                    pod_name = self._get_dynamo_pod_by_role(pod_role)
                    logging.debug(f"Fetching logs for {pod_role=} {pod_name=}")
                    logs = self.core_v1.read_namespaced_pod_log(name=pod_name, namespace=self.default_namespace)
                    with (job.test_run.output_path / f"{pod_role}_pod.log").open("w") as f:
                        f.write(logs)
                except Exception as e:
                    logging.debug(f"Error fetching logs for role '{pod_role}': {e}")

            return False

        deployment = cast(
            dict,
            self.custom_objects_api.get_namespaced_custom_object(
                group="nvidia.com",
                version="v1alpha1",
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                plural="dynamographdeployments",
                name=job.name,
            ),
        )
        status: dict = cast(dict, deployment.get("status", {}))
        return self._check_deployment_conditions(status.get("conditions", []))

    def kill(self, job: BaseJob) -> None:
        """
        Terminate a Kubernetes job.

        Args:
            job (BaseJob): The job to be terminated.
        """
        k_job: KubernetesJob = cast(KubernetesJob, job)
        self.store_logs_for_job(k_job.name, k_job.test_run.output_path)
        self.delete_job(k_job.name, k_job.kind)

    def delete_job(self, job_name: str, job_kind: str) -> None:
        if "mpijob" in job_kind.lower():
            self._delete_mpi_job(job_name)
        elif "job" in job_kind.lower():
            self._delete_batch_job(job_name)
        elif "dynamographdeployment" in job_kind.lower():
            self._delete_dynamo_graph_deployment(job_name)
        else:
            error_message = f"Unsupported job kind: '{job_kind}'."
            logging.error(error_message)
            raise ValueError(error_message)

    def _delete_mpi_job(self, job_name: str) -> None:
        logging.debug(f"Deleting MPIJob '{job_name}'")
        try:
            self.custom_objects_api.delete_namespaced_custom_object(
                group="kubeflow.org",
                version="v2beta1",
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                plural="mpijobs",
                name=job_name,
                body=lazy.k8s.client.V1DeleteOptions(propagation_policy="Foreground", grace_period_seconds=5),
            )
            logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job_name}' deleted successfully")
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job_name}' not found. It may have already been deleted.")
            else:
                logging.error(
                    f"An error occurred while attempting to delete MPIJob '{job_name}'. "
                    f"Error code: {e.status}. Message: {e.reason}. "
                    "Please verify the job name and Kubernetes API server."
                )
                raise

    def _delete_batch_job(self, job_name: str) -> None:
        logging.debug(f"Deleting batch job '{job_name}'")
        try:
            api_response = self.batch_v1.delete_namespaced_job(
                name=job_name,
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                body=lazy.k8s.client.V1DeleteOptions(propagation_policy="Foreground", grace_period_seconds=5),
            )
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(f"Batch job '{job_name}' not found. It may have already been deleted.")
                return

            logging.error(
                f"An error occurred while attempting to delete batch job '{job_name}'. "
                f"Error code: {e.status}. Message: {e.reason}. "
                "Please verify the job name and Kubernetes API server."
            )
            raise

        api_response = cast("k8s.client.V1Status", api_response)
        logging.debug(f"Batch job '{job_name}' deleted with status: {api_response.status}")

    def _delete_dynamo_graph_deployment(self, job_name: str) -> None:
        logging.debug(f"Deleting DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}'")
        cmd = f"kubectl delete dgd {job_name} -n {self.default_namespace}"
        result = subprocess.run(cmd, shell=True, capture_output=True, text=True)
        if result.returncode != 0:
            logging.debug(f"Failed to delete DynamoGraphDeployment: {result.stderr}")

        self._genai_perf_completed = False

    def create_job(self, job_spec: Dict[Any, Any], timeout: int = 60, interval: int = 1) -> str:
        """
        Create a job in the Kubernetes system in a blocking manner.

        Args:
            job_spec (Dict[Any, Any]): The job specification.
            timeout (int): The maximum time to wait for the job to be created and observable.
            interval (int): The time to wait between checks, in seconds.

        Returns:
            str: The job name.

        Raises:
            ValueError: If the job specification does not contain a valid 'kind' field.
            TimeoutError: If the job is not observable within the timeout period.
        """
        logging.debug(f"Creating job with spec: {job_spec}")
        job_name = self._create_job(job_spec)

        # Wait for the job to be observable by Kubernetes
        start_time = time.time()
        while time.time() - start_time < timeout:
            if self._is_job_observable(job_name, job_spec.get("kind", "")):
                logging.debug(f"Job '{job_name}' is now observable.")
                return job_name
            logging.debug(f"Waiting for job '{job_name}' to become observable...")
            time.sleep(interval)

        raise TimeoutError(f"Job '{job_name}' was not observable within {timeout} seconds.")

    def _create_job(self, job_spec: Dict[Any, Any]) -> str:
        api_version = job_spec.get("apiVersion", "")
        kind = job_spec.get("kind", "").lower()

        if "mpijob" in kind:
            return self._create_mpi_job(job_spec)
        elif ("batch" in api_version) and ("job" in kind):
            return self._create_batch_job(job_spec)
        elif "dynamographdeployment" in kind:
            return self._create_dynamo_graph_deployment(job_spec)
        else:
            error_message = (
                f"Unsupported job kind: '{job_spec.get('kind')}'.\n"
                "Please review the job specification generation logic to ensure that the 'kind' field is set "
                "correctly.\n"
            )
            logging.error(error_message)
            raise ValueError(error_message)

    def _create_batch_job(self, job_spec: Dict[Any, Any]) -> str:
        api_response = self.batch_v1.create_namespaced_job(body=job_spec, namespace=self.default_namespace)

        if not isinstance(api_response, lazy.k8s.client.V1Job) or api_response.metadata is None:
            raise ValueError("Job creation failed or returned an unexpected type")

        job_name: str = api_response.metadata.name
        logging.debug(f"Job '{job_name}' created with status: {api_response.status}")
        return job_name

    def _create_mpi_job(self, job_spec: Dict[Any, Any]) -> str:
        api_response = self.custom_objects_api.create_namespaced_custom_object(
            group="kubeflow.org",
            version="v2beta1",
            namespace=self.default_namespace,
            plural="mpijobs",
            body=job_spec,
        )

        job_name: str = api_response["metadata"]["name"]
        logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job_name}' created with status: {api_response.get('status')}")
        return job_name

    def _create_dynamo_graph_deployment(self, job_spec: Dict[Any, Any]) -> str:
        logging.debug(f"Attempting to delete existing job='{job_spec['metadata']['name']}' before creation.")
        self._delete_dynamo_graph_deployment(job_spec["metadata"]["name"])

        logging.debug("Creating DynamoGraphDeployment with spec")
        try:
            api_response = self.custom_objects_api.create_namespaced_custom_object(
                group="nvidia.com",
                version="v1alpha1",
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                plural="dynamographdeployments",
                body=job_spec,
            )
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            logging.error(f"An error occurred while creating DynamoGraphDeployment: {e.reason}")
            self._delete_dynamo_graph_deployment(job_spec["metadata"]["name"])
            raise

        job_name = str(api_response["metadata"]["name"])
        logging.debug(f"DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}' created with status: {api_response.get('status')}")
        return job_name

    def _is_job_observable(self, job_name: str, job_kind: str) -> bool:
        logging.debug(f"Checking if job '{job_name}' of kind '{job_kind}' is observable.")

        if "mpijob" in job_kind.lower():
            return self._is_mpijob_observable(job_name)
        elif "job" in job_kind.lower():
            return self._is_batch_job_observable(job_name)
        elif "dynamographdeployment" in job_kind.lower():
            return self._is_dynamo_graph_deployment_observable(job_name)
        else:
            logging.error(f"Unsupported job kind: '{job_kind}'")
            return False

    def _is_mpijob_observable(self, job_name: str) -> bool:
        logging.debug(f"Attempting to observe MPIJob '{job_name}'.")
        try:
            api_instance = self.custom_objects_api
            mpijob = api_instance.get_namespaced_custom_object(
                group="kubeflow.org",
                version="v2beta1",
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                plural="mpijobs",
                name=job_name,
            )
            if mpijob:
                logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job_name}' found with details: {mpijob}.")
                return True
            else:
                logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job_name}' is not yet observable.")
                return False
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(f"MPIJob '{job_name}' not found.")
                return False
            else:
                logging.error(
                    f"An error occurred while checking if MPIJob '{job_name}' is observable: {e.reason}. "
                    f"Please check the job name, namespace, and Kubernetes API server."
                )
                raise

    def _is_batch_job_observable(self, job_name: str) -> bool:
        logging.debug(f"Attempting to observe batch job '{job_name}'.")
        try:
            return self.batch_v1.read_namespaced_job_status(name=job_name, namespace=self.default_namespace) is not None
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(f"Batch job '{job_name}' not found.")
                return False
            else:
                logging.error(
                    f"An error occurred while checking if batch job '{job_name}' is observable: {e.reason}. "
                    f"Please check the job name, namespace, and Kubernetes API server."
                )
                raise

    def _is_dynamo_graph_deployment_observable(self, job_name: str) -> bool:
        logging.debug(f"Attempting to observe DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}'.")
        try:
            api_instance = self.custom_objects_api
            deployment = api_instance.get_namespaced_custom_object(
                group="nvidia.com",
                version="v1alpha1",
                namespace=self.default_namespace,
                plural="dynamographdeployments",
                name=job_name,
            )
            if deployment:
                logging.debug(f"DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}' found with details: {deployment}.")
                return True
            else:
                logging.debug(f"DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}' is not yet observable.")
                return False
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            if e.status == 404:
                logging.debug(f"DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}' not found.")
                return False
            else:
                logging.error(
                    f"An error occurred while checking if DynamoGraphDeployment '{job_name}' "
                    f"is observable: {e.reason}. Please check the job name, namespace, and "
                    "Kubernetes API server."
                )
                raise

    def list_jobs(self) -> List[Any]:
        """
        List all jobs in the Kubernetes system's default namespace.

        Returns
            List[Any]: A list of jobs in the namespace.
        """
        logging.debug(f"Listing jobs in namespace '{self.default_namespace}'")
        return self.batch_v1.list_namespaced_job(namespace=self.default_namespace).items

    def create_node_group(self, name: str, node_list: List[str]) -> None:
        """
        Create a node group in the Kubernetes system.

        Args:
            name (str): The name of the node group.
            node_list (List[str]): List of node names to be included in the group.
        """
        logging.debug(f"Creating node group '{name}' with nodes: {node_list}")
        for node in node_list:
            body = {"metadata": {"labels": {"cloudai/node-group": name}}}
            logging.debug(f"Labeling node '{node}' with group '{name}'")
            self.core_v1.patch_node(node, body)

    def store_logs_for_job(self, job_name: str, output_dir: Path) -> None:
        """
        Retrieve and store logs for all pods associated with a given job.

        Args:
            job_name (str): The name of the job.
            output_dir (Path): The directory where logs will be saved.
        """
        pod_names = self.get_pod_names_for_job(job_name)
        if not pod_names:
            logging.debug(f"No pods found for job '{job_name}'")
            return

        output_dir.mkdir(parents=True, exist_ok=True)

        stdout_file_path = output_dir / "stdout.txt"

        with stdout_file_path.open("w") as stdout_file:
            for pod_name in pod_names:
                try:
                    logs = self.core_v1.read_namespaced_pod_log(name=pod_name, namespace=self.default_namespace)

                    log_file_path = output_dir / f"{pod_name}.txt"
                    with log_file_path.open("w") as log_file:
                        log_file.write(logs)
                    logging.debug(f"Logs for pod '{pod_name}' saved to '{log_file_path}'")

                    stdout_file.write(logs + "\n")

                except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
                    logging.debug(f"Error retrieving logs for pod '{pod_name}': {e}")

        logging.debug(f"All logs concatenated and saved to '{stdout_file_path}'")

    def get_pod_names_for_job(self, job_name: str) -> List[str]:
        """
        Retrieve pod names associated with a given job.

        Args:
            job_name (str): The name of the job.

        Returns:
            List[str]: A list of pod names associated with the job.
        """
        pod_names = []
        try:
            pods = self.core_v1.list_namespaced_pod(namespace=self.default_namespace)
            for pod in pods.items:
                if pod.metadata.labels and pod.metadata.labels.get("training.kubeflow.org/job-name") == job_name:
                    pod_names.append(pod.metadata.name)
        except lazy.k8s.client.ApiException as e:
            logging.error(f"Error retrieving pods for job '{job_name}': {e}")
        return pod_names
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. Last updated on Jun 3, 2026
content here