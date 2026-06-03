networking/display/cloudai161/_modules/cloudai/systems/lsf/lsf_system.html

# SPDX-FileCopyrightText: NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Copyright (c) 2025-2026 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import logging from pathlib import Path from typing import Dict , List , Optional , Tuple from pydantic import BaseModel , ConfigDict , Field , field_serializer from cloudai.core import BaseJob , System from cloudai.util import CommandShell class LSFNodeObj ( BaseModel ): """Represents a node in the LSF system.""" name : str state : str user : Optional [ str ] = None [docs] class LSFGroup ( BaseModel ): """Represents a group of nodes within a queue.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "forbid" ) name : str nodes : List [ str ] [docs] class LSFQueue ( BaseModel ): """Represents a queue within the LSF system.""" model_config = ConfigDict ( extra = "forbid" ) name : str groups : List [ LSFGroup ] = [] lsf_nodes : List [ LSFNodeObj ] = Field ( default_factory = list , exclude = True ) [docs] class LSFSystem ( System ): """Represents an LSF system.""" queues : List [ LSFQueue ] = Field ( default_factory = list , description = "A list of queues in the LSF system, filled in automatically" ) account : Optional [ str ] = None scheduler : str = "lsf" project_name : Optional [ str ] = None default_queue : Optional [ str ] = None monitor_interval : int = 60 app : Optional [ str ] = None os_version : Optional [ str ] = None cmd_shell : CommandShell = Field ( default = CommandShell (), exclude = True ) @field_serializer ( "install_path" , "output_path" ) def _path_serializer ( self , v : Path ) -> str : return str ( v ) def update ( self ) -> None : """ Update the system object for an LSF system. This method queries the current state of each node using the 'bhosts' and 'bjobs' commands. """ bhosts_output , _ = self . fetch_command_output ( "bhosts" ) bjobs_output , _ = self . fetch_command_output ( "bjobs -u all" ) node_user_map = self . parse_bjobs_output ( bjobs_output ) self . parse_bhosts_output ( bhosts_output , node_user_map ) def is_job_running ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : """ Check if a specified LSF job is currently running. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to check. Returns: bool: True if the job is running, False otherwise. """ command = f "bjobs -noheader -o stat { job . id } " stdout , _ = self . cmd_shell . execute ( command ) . communicate () return stdout . strip () == "RUN" def is_job_completed ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> bool : """ Check if a specified LSF job is completed. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to check. Returns: bool: True if the job is completed, False otherwise. """ command = f "bjobs -noheader -o stat { job . id } " stdout , _ = self . cmd_shell . execute ( command ) . communicate () return stdout . strip () in [ "DONE" , "EXIT" ] def kill ( self , job : BaseJob ) -> None : """ Terminate an LSF job. Args: job (BaseJob): The job to terminate. """ self . cmd_shell . execute ( f "bkill { job . id } " ) def fetch_command_output ( self , command : str ) -> Tuple [ str , str ]: """ Execute a system command and return its output. Args: command (str): The command to execute. Returns: Tuple[str, str]: The stdout and stderr from the command execution. """ logging . debug ( f "Executing command: { command } " ) stdout , stderr = self . cmd_shell . execute ( command ) . communicate () if stderr : logging . error ( f "Error executing command ' { command } ': { stderr } " ) return stdout , stderr def parse_bjobs_output ( self , bjobs_output : str ) -> Dict [ str , str ]: """ Parse the output of the `bjobs` command to map nodes to users. Args: bjobs_output (str): The output of the `bjobs -u all` command. Returns: Dict[str, str]: A dictionary mapping node names to user names. """ node_user_map = {} for line in bjobs_output . splitlines (): parts = line . split () if len ( parts ) < 6 : continue _ , user , _ , _ , _ , exec_host = parts [: 6 ] if exec_host not in node_user_map : node_user_map [ exec_host ] = user return node_user_map def parse_bhosts_output ( self , bhosts_output : str , node_user_map : Dict [ str , str ]) -> None : """ Parse the output of the `bhosts` command and update the system's node information. Args: bhosts_output (str): The output of the `bhosts` command. node_user_map (Dict[str, str]): A dictionary mapping node names to user names. """ self . queues = [] queue_map = {} for line in bhosts_output . splitlines (): parts = line . split () if len ( parts ) < 6 : continue node_name , status , _ , _ , _ , queue_name = parts [: 6 ] if queue_name not in queue_map : queue_map [ queue_name ] = LSFQueue ( name = queue_name ) queue = queue_map [ queue_name ] user = node_user_map . get ( node_name ) node = LSFNodeObj ( name = node_name , state = status , user = user ) queue . lsf_nodes . append ( node ) self . queues = list ( queue_map . values ())