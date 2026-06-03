CloudAI Benchmark Framework v1.6.1
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Tutorial

This chapter outlines a tutorial on how to utilize the CloudAI framework. Please follow the steps in the same sequence to ensure successful execution:

Creating a Docker Image

To create a Docker image, follow these steps:

  1. Set Up the GitLab Repository: Start by setting up a repository on GitLab to host your docker image. For this example, use gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test.

  2. Write the Dockerfile:

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    FROM nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3

  3. Build and Push the Docker Image: Build the docker image with the Dockerfile and upload it to the designated repository:

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    docker build -t gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test .
docker push gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test

  4. Verify the Docker Image: Test the docker image by running it with srun to verify that the docker image runs correctly:

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    srun \
   --mpi=pmix \
   --container-image=gitlab-url.com/cloudai/nccl-test \
   all_reduce_perf_mpi \
   --nthreads 1 \
   --ngpus 1 \
   --minbytes 128 \
   --maxbytes 16G \
   --stepbytes 1M \
   --op sum \
   --datatype float \
   --root 0 \
   --iters 100 \
   --warmup_iters 50 \
   --agg_iters 1 \
   --average 1 \
   --parallel_init 0 \
   --check 1 \
   --blocking 0 \
   --cudagraph 0 \
   --stepfactor 2

Preparing Configuration Files

CloudAI is fully configurable via a set of TOML configuration files. You can find examples of these files under conf/common. In this guide, we will use the following configuration files:

  1. CONFIGS_DIR/system.toml - Describes the system configuration.

  2. CONFIGS_DIR/tests/nccl_test.toml - Describes the test to run.

  3. CONFIGS_DIR/scenario.toml - Describes the test scenario configuration.

Testing Definition

Test definition is a Pydantic model that describes the arguments of a test. Such models should be inherited from the TestDefinition class:

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class MyTestCmdArgs(CmdArgs):
     an_arg: str | list[str]
     docker_image_url: str = "nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3"

class MyTestDefinition(TestDefinition):
    cmd_args: MyTestCmdArgs

Notice that cmd_args.docker_image_url uses nvcr.io/nvidia/pytorch:24.02-py3, but you can use the Docker image from Step 1.

an_arg has a mixed type of str | list[str], so in a TOML config it can be defined as either:

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an_arg = "a single string"

Or

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an_arg = ["list", "of", "strings"]

When a list is used, CloudAI will automatically generate multiple test cases for each value in the list.

A custom test definition should be registered to handle relevant Test Configs. For this, Registry() object is used:

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Registry().add_test_definition("MyTest", MyTestDefinition)
Registry().add_test_template("MyTest", MyTest)

Relevant Test Configurations should specify test_template_name = MyTest to use the custom test definition.

System Configuration

System configuration describes how the system configuration works. You can find more examples of system configuration under conf/common/system/. The example below is for demonstration purposes. The following is the CONFIGS_DIR/system.toml file:

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name = "my-cluster"
scheduler = "slurm"

install_path = "./install"
output_path = "./results"
cache_docker_images_locally = true
default_partition = "<YOUR PARTITION NAME>"

mpi = "pmix"
gpus_per_node = 8
ntasks_per_node = 8

[[partitions]]
name = "partition_1"

Replace <YOUR PARTITION NAME> with the name of the partition you want to use. You can find the partition name by running sinfo on the cluster.

Testing Configuration

Test configuration describes a particular test configuration to be run. It is based on test definition and will be used in a test scenario. Below is the CONFIGS_DIR/tests/nccl_test.toml file, definition is based on the built-in NcclTest definition:

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name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
description = "all_reduce"
test_template_name = "NcclTest"

[cmd_args]
subtest_name = "all_reduce_perf_mpi"
ngpus = 1
minbytes = "8M"
maxbytes = "16G"
iters = 5
warmup_iters = 3
stepfactor = 2

You can find more examples under conf/common/test. In a test schema file, you can adjust arguments as shown above. In the cmd_args section, you can provide different values other than the default values for each argument. In extra_cmd_args, you can provide additional arguments that will be appended after the NCCL test command. You can specify additional environment variables in the extra_env_vars section.

Running Experiments

Test Scenario uses test description from Step 5. Below is the CONFIGS_DIR/scenario.toml file:

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name = "nccl-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.1"
num_nodes = 1
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
time_limit = "00:20:00"

[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.2"
num_nodes = 1
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
time_limit = "00:20:00"
  [[Tests.dependencies]]
  type = "start_post_comp"
  id = "allreduce.1"

Notes on the test scenario:

  1. id is a mandatory field and must be unique for each test.

  2. The test_name specifies the test definition from one of the Test TOML files. Node lists and time limits are optional.

  3. If needed, nodes should be described as a list of node names as shown in a Slurm system. Alternatively, if groups are defined in the system schema, you can ask CloudAI to allocate a specific number of nodes from a specified partition and group. For example, nodes = ['PARTITION:GROUP:16'] allocates 16 nodes from group GROUP and partition PARTITION.

  4. There are three types of dependencies: start_post_comp, start_post_init and end_post_comp.

    • start_post_comp means that the current test should be started after a specific delay of the completion of the depending test.

    • start_post_init means that the current test should start after the start of the depending test.

    • end_post_comp means that the current test should be completed after the completion of the depending test.

All dependencies are described as a depending test name. The name should be taken from the test name as set in the test scenario.

To generate NCCL test commands without actual execution, use the dry-run mode. You can review debug.log (or other file specified with --log-file) to see the generated commands from CloudAI. Please note that group node allocations are not currently supported in the dry-run mode.

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cloudai dry-run \
    --test-scenario CONFIGS_DIR/scenario.toml \
    --system-config CONFIGS_DIR/system.toml \
    --tests-dir CONFIGS_DIR/tests/

You can run NCCL test experiments with the following command. Whenever you run CloudAI in the run mode, a new directory will be created under the results directory with the timestamp. In the directory, you can find the results from the test scenario including stdout and stderr. Once completed successfully, you can find generated reports under the directories as well.

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cloudai run \
    --test-scenario CONFIGS_DIR/scenario.toml \
    --system-config CONFIGS_DIR/system.toml \
    --tests-dir CONFIGS_DIR/tests/

Generating Reports

Once the test scenario is completed, it is possible to generate reports using the following command:

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cloudai generate-report \
   --test-scenario CONFIGS_DIR/scenario.toml \
   --system-config CONFIGS_DIR/system.toml \
   --tests-dir CONFIGS_DIR/tests/ \
   --result-dir results/2024-06-18_17-40-13/

--result-dir accepts one scenario run result directory.

Test in Scenario

It is possible to override some args or even fully define a workload inside a scenario file:

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name = "nccl-test"

[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.in.scenario"
num_nodes = 1
time_limit = "00:20:00"

name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
description = "all_reduce"
test_template_name = "NcclTest"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  subtest_name = "all_reduce_perf_mpi"
  ngpus = 1
  minbytes = "8M"
  maxbytes = "16G"
  iters = 5
  warmup_iters = 3
  stepfactor = 2

[[Tests]]
id = "allreduce.override"
num_nodes = 1
test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce_single_node"
time_limit = "00:20:00"

  [Tests.cmd_args]
  stepfactor = 4

allreduce.in.scenario fully defines a workload; in this case test_name must not be set, while name, description and test_template_name must be set.

allreduce.override overrides only stepfactor arg from the test defined in the tests directory.

If a scenario contains only fully defined tests, --tests-dir arg is not required.
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