User Guide

A test scenario is a set of tests with specific dependencies between them. A test scenario is described in a TOML schema file. The following is an example of a test scenario file:

Copy Copied! name = "nccl-test" [[Tests]] id = "Tests.1" test_name = "nccl_test_all_reduce" num_nodes = "2" time_limit = "00:20:00" [[Tests]] id = "Tests.2" test_name = "nccl_test_all_gather" num_nodes = "2" time_limit = "00:20:00" [[Tests.dependencies]] type = "start_post_comp" id = "Tests.1" [[Tests]] id = "Tests.3" test_name = "nccl_test_reduce_scatter" num_nodes = "2" time_limit = "00:20:00" [[Tests.dependencies]] type = "start_post_comp" id = "Tests.2"

The name field is the test scenario name, which can be any unique identifier for the scenario. Each test has a section name, following the convention Tests.1 , Tests.2 , etc., with an increasing index. The name of a test should be specified in this section and must correspond to an entry in the test schema. If a test in a test scenario is not present in the test schema, CloudAI will not be able to identify it.

There are two ways to specify nodes:

Using the num_nodes field as shown in the example

Specifying nodes explicitly like nodes = ["node-001", "node-002"]

Note: When an explicit node list is provided (e.g., nodes = ["node-001", "node-002"] ), CloudAI lets Slurm apply the arbitrary distribution policy for task placement.

Alternatively, you can utilize the groups feature in the system schema to specify nodes like nodes = ['PARTITION_NAME:GROUP_NAME:NUM_NODES'] , which allocates num_nodes from the group name in the specified partition. You can also use nodes = ['PARTITION_NAME:GROUP_NAME:max_avail'] , which allocates all the available nodes from the group name in the specified partition.

You can optionally specify a time limit in the Slurm format. Tests can have dependencies. If no dependencies are specified, all tests will run in parallel.

CloudAI supports three types of dependencies:

start_post_init

start_post_comp

end_post_comp

Dependencies of a test can be described as a subsection of the test. It requires other tests’ id and dependency type .