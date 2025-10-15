Building Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops

The Citrix Delivery Controller Server must meet the requirements listed in Citrix Virtual Machine Requirements.

Use the following procedure to install Citrix Delivery Controller:

Attach the iso file to the server OS and open it via File Explorer.

Launch the Auto Select Application and accept the Windows User Account Control Popup.

Click Start for Virtual Apps and Desktops section.



Select Delivery Controller to launch the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops installer.



Scroll and read through the Software License Agreement. Check I have read, understand, and accept the license agreement terms to accept the agreement. Select Next to continue.



The Core Components window allows you to choose an install location and the core components that can be installed. For the purposes of a POC/trial, ensure all components are selected and click Next. Note Only the Delivery Controller and Studio should be checked in a production environment. Director, License Server, & StoreFront should all reside on their isolated servers. See the Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops Install & Configure Product Documentation for production deployment instructions.



The Features window allows you to choose which Features to install. Ensure all features are selected and click Next.



The Firewall window allows you to configure Windows Firewall. Select the Automatically radio button and click Next.



On the Summary window, select Install. Accept any Reboot Prompts and reconnect to the server.

In the Diagnostics window, select the appropriate option to Collect diagnostic information according to your organization’s policies. Select Next to continue.