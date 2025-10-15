Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops on VMware vSphere and XenServer Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops on VMware vSphere and XenServer Deployment Guide  Appendix C: Troubleshooting

Appendix C: Troubleshooting

This section includes links and examples of where to explore and post to find solutions or assistance.

Note

Before troubleshooting or filing a bug report, review the release notes for information about known issues with the current release and potential workarounds.

Forums

Filing a Bug Report

When filing a bug or requesting support assistance, it is critical to include information about the environment so that the technical staff can help you resolve the issue. NVIDIA includes the nvidia-bug-report.sh script within the vib installation package to collect and package this critical information. The script collects the following information:

  • Citrix version

  • X.Org log and configuration

  • PCI information

  • CPU information

  • GPU information

  • esxcfg information for PLX devices

  • esxcfg information for GPU devices

  • VIB information

  • NVRM messages from vmkernel.log

  • System dmesg output

  • Which virtual machines have vGPU or vSGA configured

  • NSMI output

When running this script:

  • You may specify the output location for the bug report using either the -o or –output switch followed by the output file name. If you do not specify an output directory, the script will write the bug report to the current directory.

  • If you do not specify a file name, the script will use the default name nvidia-bug-report.log.gz.

  • If the selected directory already contains a bug report file, then the script will change the name of that existing report file to nvidia-bug-report.log.old.gz before generating a new nvidia-bugreport.log.gz file.

To collect a bug report, issue the command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nvidia-bug-report.sh

The system displays the following message during the collection process:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nvidia-bug-report.sh will now collect information about your system and create the file 'nvidia-bug-report.log.gz' in the current directory. It may take several seconds to run. Sometimes, it may hang trying to capture data generated dynamically by the vSphere kernel and/or the NVIDIA kernel module. While the bug report log file will be incomplete if this happens, it may still contain enough data to diagnose your problem.

Be sure to include the nvidia-bug-report.log.gz log file when reporting problems to NVIDIA.
Previous Appendix B: GPU Resource Allocation
Next Support and Services
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation. Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
content here