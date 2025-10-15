Appendix C: Troubleshooting
This section includes links and examples of where to explore and post to find solutions or assistance.
Before troubleshooting or filing a bug report, review the release notes for information about known issues with the current release and potential workarounds.
NVIDIA forums are a very inclusive source of solutions to many problems that may be faced when deploying a virtualized environment. Please search on the NVIDIA forums located here first.
You may also look through the NVIDIA Enterprise Services Knowledgebase to find support articles and links.
Keep in mind that not all issues within your deployment may be answered in the NVIDIA vGPU forums. You may also have to reference forums from the hardware supplier, the hypervisor, and the application itself. Some examples of key forums to look through are here:
When filing a bug or requesting support assistance, it is critical to include information about the environment so that the technical staff can help you resolve the issue. NVIDIA includes the nvidia-bug-report.sh script within the vib installation package to collect and package this critical information. The script collects the following information:
Citrix version
X.Org log and configuration
PCI information
CPU information
GPU information
esxcfg information for PLX devices
esxcfg information for GPU devices
VIB information
NVRM messages from vmkernel.log
System dmesg output
Which virtual machines have vGPU or vSGA configured
NSMI output
When running this script:
You may specify the output location for the bug report using either the -o or –output switch followed by the output file name. If you do not specify an output directory, the script will write the bug report to the current directory.
If you do not specify a file name, the script will use the default name nvidia-bug-report.log.gz.
If the selected directory already contains a bug report file, then the script will change the name of that existing report file to nvidia-bug-report.log.old.gz before generating a new nvidia-bugreport.log.gz file.
To collect a bug report, issue the command:
nvidia-bug-report.sh
The system displays the following message during the collection process:
nvidia-bug-report.sh will now collect information about your system and create the file 'nvidia-bug-report.log.gz' in the current directory. It may take several seconds to run. Sometimes, it may hang trying to capture data generated dynamically by the vSphere kernel and/or the NVIDIA kernel module. While the bug report log file will be incomplete if this happens, it may still contain enough data to diagnose your problem.
Be sure to include the nvidia-bug-report.log.gz log file when reporting problems to NVIDIA.