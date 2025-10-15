This section describes the following:

Creating a Citrix Machine Catalog using Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) to deploy a Virtual Desktop

Creating a Citrix Machine Catalog using Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) to deploy a Virtual Application

A Citrix Machine Catalog must be configured and deployed via Citrix Studio to create a pool of virtual machines for users to access remotely. The Citrix Virtual Delivery Agent was configured in the previous sections to build out a pool of VMs. This section outlines how to create the pool of VMs by building a Citrix Machine Catalog with Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS).

Note Other machine deployment technologies like Citrix Provisioning (PVS) are available and are outside this document’s scope. Please refer to Citrix product documentation for additional information regarding machine catalog and delivery groups creation.

Part of creating a Citrix Machine Catalog involves choosing the correct type of operating system for your deployment. Citrix groups operating systems into three categories:

Single-Session OS Single-Session OS deployments allow for publishing only the Desktop or only the Application, but not within a single Citrix Machine Catalog. Multi-Session OS Multi-Session OS deployments allow for the publishing of multiple desktops or applications within a single Citrix Machine Catalog. Remote PC Access. Remote PC Access is outside the scope of a vGPU deployment.

Additionally, consult Citrix and your ISV partners to determine the best deployment method for your environment.