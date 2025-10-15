Creating Citrix Policies for NVIDIA vGPU

The Citrix HDX 3D Pro protocol can utilize NVIDIA NVENC (Hardware-Accelerated Video Encoding). To do so, the Optimize for 3D graphics workload Citrix Policy must be enabled.

Note Your full Citrix policy set depends on multiple parameters like application, bandwidth, and image quality requirements. Only enabling the Optimize for 3D graphics workloads policy is sufficient for a POC/trial purpose. Consult Citrix and your application partners to ensure your full Citrix Policy set is optimized for your deployment needs. Additionally, refer to the Graphics Section of the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop Product Documentation for additional details.

Log on to the Citrix Delivery Controller. Launch Citrix Studio from the Windows Start Menu. Select Policies on the left menu pane, then select Create Policy on the right-side Action menu.

Search for Optimize for 3D graphics workload and click Select.

On the Edit Settings popup window, select Enabled and click OK.

Click Next Select the appropriate machines to which the policy applies. For POC/trial purposes, select All objects in the site and click Next.

Check the Enable policy checkbox and provide a name for the policy.

Click Finish.

Note Several policies within Citrix Studio affect performance and the efficient use of Virtual GPUs. Policies such as Use Video Codec for Compression, Use hardware encoding for video codec, and Target Frame Rate.

Please refer to the following Citrix document which refers to these settings in more detail.