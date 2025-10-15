The promise of desktop virtualization, realized for server workloads years ago, is flexibility and manageability. Due to cost considerations, desktop virtualization was used where flexibility and security were the primary drivers. The democratization of technology over the years has reduced the total cost of ownership of desktop virtualization. This, along with advances in storage and multi-core processors, makes for a reasonable and advantageous cost to ownership.

The biggest challenge for desktop virtualization is providing a cost-effective yet rich user experience. There have been attempts to solve this problem with software graphics or shared GPU technologies. Still, those technologies do not support the rich applications needed to be successful and ensure end-user adoption. This compares to dedicated GPU pass-through, which provides 100% application compatibility, but only for the highest end-user cases due to the high cost and limited density of virtual machines per host server.

Due to the lack of scalable, sharable, and cost-effective per-user GPUs that provide 100% application compatibility, providing a cost-effective, rich user experience has been challenging for broad use cases in desktop virtualization. Meanwhile, high-end 3D applications did not work in a virtualized environment or were so expensive to implement with pass-thru that they were reserved for only the most limited circumstances.

This is no longer true, thanks to the NVIDIA vGPU solution combined with Citrix Virtual Desktops and Apps. NVIDIA vGPU technology allows multiple virtual desktops or applications to share a single physical GPU, which may reside on a single PCI card. This approach delivers the 100% application compatibility of vDGA pass-through graphics but at a lower cost, as multiple virtual session hosts can share a single graphics card, providing a rich yet more cost-effective user experience. With Citrix Virtual Apps & Desktops, you can more efficiently centralize, pool, and manage traditionally complex and expensive distributed workstations and desktops. This allows all your user groups to benefit fully from virtualization’s advantages.