Citrix Workspace App
Before connecting to a virtual application or desktop over a Citrix HDX connection, the Citrix Workspace App needs to be installed and configured on a desktop or device from which the virtual desktop will be accessed. For this guide, we will connect to the Citrix StoreFront and use the website to detect and download the Receiver.
Locate the Citrix Storefront URL by opening Citrix Studio from the Windows menu on your Citrix Delivery Controller Server.
Expand Citrix StoreFront on the left menu pane and Select Stores.
Highlight the Store for your deployment in the top menu pane and select the Receiver for Web Sites tab under the Details section.
Right-click the URL and select Copy URL.
Log into the physical device from which you will launch the virtual desktop and open an internet browser. Navigate to the Citrix Storefront URL you previously copied. Click on Detect Receiver.
Review the Citrix license agreement and check the I agree with the Citrix license agreement checkbox and select Download.
Locate the downloaded installer program and double-click to begin the installation.
Click Continue to begin the installation.
Select the I agree check box and click Continue.
Click Install.
Navigate to the Citrix StoreFront web browser window and click Continue.
Enter a username and password.
Select your desktop in the top menu. Click Desktops.