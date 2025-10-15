Creating a Citrix Delivery Group

Now that you have created a Citrix Machine Catalog, the next step is to create a Delivery Group so that users can access the resource, in this case, a Virtual Desktop.

Log on to the Citrix Delivery Controller and Launch Citrix Studio from the Windows Start Menu.

On the left menu pane, click Delivery Groups.

Click Create Delivery Groups on the right Actions menu.



On the Introduction window, click Next.

On the Machines window, select the Machine Catalog you created in the previous section and click Next. For VMware vSphere, choose how many machines will be included in this delivery group. For POC/trial purposes, we choose one machine.

XenServer only: On the Machine allocation window, enter your machine name and the usernames of the accounts requiring access to the desktop and click Next.

On the Delivery Type window, select Desktops and click Next. Note Because we previously chose a Machine Catalog type of “Single-Session OS,” we must choose between deploying an application and deploying a desktop. Had we created a Machine Catalog with a type of “Multi-Session OS,” we would have had the option to deploy a desktop and an application. Please refer to Citrix product documentation for additional information regarding machine catalog and delivery group creation. Note For NVIDIA vApps, you can use Citrix Virtual Apps with a multi-session OS, and for NVIDIA vPC and RTX vWS, you can use Citrix Virtual Desktop, which is limited to a single-session OS.



On the Users window, specify which users can access this delivery group. For POC/trial purposes, we leave Allow any authenticated users to use this Delivery Group selected and click Next.

On the Desktop Assignment Rules window, click Add…



The Add Desktop Assignment Rule pops up. In the Display name text field, type a name for the Desktop that users will see.

For POC/trial purposes, leave Allow everyone with access to this Delivery Group to have desktop assigned selected.

Select the Enable desktop assignment rule check box and click OK, then click Next.

