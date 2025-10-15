Selecting the Correct vGPU Profiles

vGPU profiles represent very flexible deployment options for virtual GPUs, varying the allocated frame buffer memory size depending on several factors, including the number and resolution of display heads. The division of the frame buffer defines the number of users possible per GPU with that specific profile, while the number of heads establishes the number of displays supported. Max resolution is consistent across all the profiles. The complete list may also be found here.

Table 1 NVIDIA vGPU Profiles Series | Optimal Workload Q-series Virtual workstations for creative and technical professionals who require the performance and features of RTX Enterprise Drivers. B-series Virtual desktops for business professionals and knowledge workers A-series App streaming or session-based solutions for virtual applications users

Note NVIDIA vGPU is a licensed product on all supported GPU boards. A software license is required to enable all vGPU features within the guest VM, and the type of license required depends on the vGPU type.

Q-series vGPU types require an RTX vWS license.

B-series vGPU types require an NVIDIA Virtual PC license but can also be used with an RTX vWS license.

A-series vGPU types require a NVIDIA Virtual Applications license

Starting with vGPU 17, NVIDIA vGPU software supports heterogeneous configurations, allowing different types of time-sliced vGPUs to be used simultaneously on the same physical GPU. This means that a mixture of A-series, B-series, and Q-series vGPUs with varying amounts of frame buffer can coexist on the same GPU, provided the total frame buffer allocated does not exceed the physical GPU’s capacity.

By default, a GPU operates in equal-size mode, where all vGPUs on the GPU must have the same amount of frame buffer. To enable vGPUs with different frame buffer sizes to share a single GPU, the GPU must be switched to mixed-size mode. In mixed-size mode, the GPU can host vGPUs with varying frame buffer sizes, but the maximum number of some types of vGPUs allowed on the GPU may be reduced compared to equal-size mode.

For more details on enabling mixed-size mode and supported configurations, refer to:

Mixed-size mode is supported on VMware vSphere but not on XenServer. To determine whether your chosen hypervisor supports this feature with your specific GPU, consult the release notes for your hypervisor and the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software Documentation.