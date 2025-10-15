Appendix A: Installing NVIDIA Driver in Linux Virtual Desktop

Installation in a VM: After you create a Linux VM on the hypervisor and boot the VM, install the NVIDIA vGPU software display driver in the VM to fully enable GPU operation.

Installation on bare metal: When the physical host is booted before the NVIDIA vGPU software display driver is installed, the vesa Xorg driver starts the X server. If a primary display device is connected to the host, use the device to access the desktop. Otherwise, use a secure shell (SSH) to log in to the host from a remote host. If the Nouveau driver for NVIDIA graphics cards is present, deactivate it before installing the NVIDIA vGPU software display driver.