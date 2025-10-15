Deploying the NVIDIA License System

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains in full detail how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software. More information on license purchasing and server instance types is available here.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.