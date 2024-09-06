Class EventBasedScheduler
Defined in File event_based_scheduler.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler(Class GXFScheduler)
class EventBasedScheduler : public holoscan::gxf::GXFScheduler
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Scheduler, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline EventBasedScheduler(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
EventBasedScheduler() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
Get the type name of the GXF scheduler.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF scheduler and is used to create the GXF scheduler.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::GreedyScheduler”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF scheduler.
inline virtual std::shared_ptr<Clock> clock() override
Get the Clock used by the scheduler.
- Returns
The Clock used by the scheduler.
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the scheduler specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the scheduler.
This function is called after the scheduler is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_scheduler().
inline int64_t worker_thread_number()
inline bool stop_on_deadlock()
inline int64_t stop_on_deadlock_timeout()
inline int64_t max_duration_ms()
nvidia::gxf::EventBasedScheduler *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Scheduler, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
