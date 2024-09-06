Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS
Defined in File condition.hpp
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name)
Forward the arguments to the super class.
This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the condition class.
Use this macro if the base class is a
holoscan::Condition.
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the class.
