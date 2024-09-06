NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0  Template Function holoscan::gxf::find_component_handle

Template Function holoscan::gxf::find_component_handle

Function Documentation

template<typename S>
inline gxf_uid_t holoscan::gxf::find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid, const char *key, const std::string &tag, const std::string &prefix)

Return a component ID from the handle name.

This method parses the handle name and interprets it as either a component name in the current entity, or as a composed string of the form ‘entity_name/component_name’. This method reuses a logic from the GXF SDK.

Parameters

  • context – The GXF context.

  • component_uid – The component ID of the component that contains the parameter.

  • key – The key of the parameter.

  • tag – The handle name.

  • prefix – The prefix of the component name.

Returns

The component ID referenced by the key.

Previous Function holoscan::gxf::create_name(const char *, const std::string&)
Next Function holoscan::gxf::get_component_eid
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 6, 2024
content here