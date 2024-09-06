Function holoscan::viz::Primitive

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
Function Documentation

void holoscan::viz::Primitive(PrimitiveTopology topology, uint32_t primitive_count, size_t data_size, const float *data)

Draw a geometric primitive.

Parameters

  • topology – primitive topology

  • primitive_count – primitive count

  • data_size – size of the data array in floats

  • data – pointer to data, the format and size of the array depends on the primitive count and topology

