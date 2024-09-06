Program Listing for File ucx_holoscan_component_serializer.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_
#define NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_

#include <string>

// #include "common/endian.hpp"
#include "gxf/serialization/component_serializer.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/codec_registry.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/message.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/metadata.hpp"

namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {

// Serializer that supports serializaing Timestamps, Tensors, Video Buffer,
// Audio Buffer and integer components
// Valid for sharing data between devices with the same endianness
class UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer : public ComponentSerializer {
 public:
  gxf_result_t registerInterface(Registrar* registrar) override;
  gxf_result_t initialize() override;
  gxf_result_t deinitialize() override { return GXF_SUCCESS; }

 private:
  // Configures all serializer functions
  Expected<void> configureSerializers();
  // Configures all deserializer functions
  Expected<void> configureDeserializers();
  // Serializes a holoscan::Message
  Expected<size_t> serializeHoloscanMessage(const holoscan::Message& message, Endpoint* endpoint);
  // Deserializes a holoscan::Message
  Expected<holoscan::Message> deserializeHoloscanMessage(Endpoint* endpoint);
  // Serializes a holoscan::MetadataDictionary
  Expected<size_t> serializeMetadataDictionary(const holoscan::MetadataDictionary& message,
                                               Endpoint* endpoint);
  // Deserializes a holoscan::MetadataDictionary
  Expected<holoscan::MetadataDictionary> deserializeMetadataDictionary(Endpoint* endpoint);

  Parameter<Handle<Allocator>> allocator_;
};

}  // namespace gxf
}  // namespace nvidia

#endif// NVIDIA_GXF_SERIALIZATION_UCX_HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_SERIALIZER_HPP_

