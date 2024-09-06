Program Listing for File spdlog_logger.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/common/logger/spdlog_logger.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP
#define COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP
#include <cstdio>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/logger/logger.hpp>
namespace nvidia {
namespace logger {
class SpdlogLogger : public Logger {
public:
explicit SpdlogLogger(const char* name, const std::shared_ptr<ILogger>& logger = nullptr,
const LogFunction& func = nullptr);
std::string& pattern_string();
protected:
std::string name_;
};
} // namespace logger
} // namespace nvidia
#endif/* COMMON_LOGGER_SPDLOG_LOGGER_HPP */