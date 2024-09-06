Program Listing for File data_exporter.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/analytics/data_exporter.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_DATA_EXPORTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_DATA_EXPORTER_HPP
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/errors.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class DataExporter {
public:
explicit DataExporter(const std::string& app_name);
virtual ~DataExporter() = default;
static expected<std::string, ErrorCode> get_analytics_data_directory_env();
virtual void export_data(const std::vector<std::string>& data) = 0;
const std::string& app_name() const { return app_name_; }
const std::string& data_directory() const { return directory_name_; }
void cleanup_data_directory();
protected:
std::string app_name_;
std::string directory_name_;
private:
void create_data_directory_with_timestamp();
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_DATA_EXPORTER_HPP */