Program Listing for File data_exporter.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/analytics/data_exporter.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_DATA_EXPORTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_DATA_EXPORTER_HPP

#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/errors.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class DataExporter {
 public:
  explicit DataExporter(const std::string& app_name);
  virtual ~DataExporter() = default;

  static expected<std::string, ErrorCode> get_analytics_data_directory_env();

  virtual void export_data(const std::vector<std::string>& data) = 0;

  const std::string& app_name() const { return app_name_; }

  const std::string& data_directory() const { return directory_name_; }

  void cleanup_data_directory();

 protected:
  std::string app_name_;
  std::string directory_name_;

 private:
  void create_data_directory_with_timestamp();
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ANALYTICS_DATA_EXPORTER_HPP */

