Program Listing for File tensor.hpp

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP

#include <dlpack/dlpack.h>

#include <cstdint>
#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include <gxf/std/tensor.hpp>

namespace holoscan {

// TODO: keep old class name as an alias?
// also differs in that DLManagedTensorContext has additional members dl_shape and dl_strides
// using DLManagedTensorCtx = nvidia::gxf::DLManagedTensorContext;
using DLManagedTensorContext = nvidia::gxf::DLManagedTensorContext;
using DLManagedMemoryBuffer = nvidia::gxf::DLManagedMemoryBuffer;

class Tensor {
 public:
  Tensor() = default;

  explicit Tensor(std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>& ctx) : dl_ctx_(ctx) {}

  explicit Tensor(DLManagedTensor* dl_managed_tensor_ptr);

  virtual ~Tensor() = default;

  void* data() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.data; }

  DLDevice device() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.device; }

  DLDataType dtype() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype; }

  std::vector<int64_t> shape() const;

  std::vector<int64_t> strides() const;

  bool is_contiguous() const;

  int64_t size() const;

  int32_t ndim() const { return dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.ndim; }

  uint8_t itemsize() const {
    return (dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype.bits * dl_ctx_->tensor.dl_tensor.dtype.lanes + 7) / 8;
  }

  int64_t nbytes() const { return size() * itemsize(); }

  DLManagedTensor* to_dlpack();

  std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext>& dl_ctx() { return dl_ctx_; }

 protected:
  std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> dl_ctx_;
};

DLDevice dldevice_from_pointer(void* ptr);

void calc_strides(const DLTensor& tensor, std::vector<int64_t>& strides,
                  bool to_num_elements = false);

DLDataType dldatatype_from_typestr(const std::string& typestr);

const char* numpy_dtype(const DLDataType dtype);

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DOMAIN_TENSOR_HPP */

