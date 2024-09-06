Program Listing for File gxf_parameter_adaptor.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_PARAMETER_ADAPTOR_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_PARAMETER_ADAPTOR_HPP

#include <functional>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>

#include "../../arg.hpp"
#include "../../common.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "../../gxf/gxf_utils.hpp"
#include "../../io_spec.hpp"
#include "../../parameter.hpp"

namespace holoscan::gxf {

class GXFParameterAdaptor {
 public:
  using AdaptFunc =
      std::function<gxf_result_t(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,
                                 const ArgType& arg_type, const std::any& any_value)>;

  inline static AdaptFunc none_param_handler = [](gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid,
                                                  const char* key, const ArgType& arg_type,
                                                  const std::any& any_value) {
    (void)context;
    (void)uid;
    (void)key;
    (void)arg_type;
    (void)any_value;
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);

    return GXF_FAILURE;
  };

  static GXFParameterAdaptor& get_instance();

  static gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,
                                ParameterWrapper& param_wrap) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const auto index = std::type_index(param_wrap.type());
    const AdaptFunc& func = instance.get_param_handler(index);
    if (&func == &none_param_handler) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);
      return GXF_FAILURE;
    }

    return func(context, uid, key, param_wrap.arg_type(), param_wrap.value());
  }

  static gxf_result_t set_param(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,
                                const ArgType& arg_type, std::any& any_value) {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    const auto index = std::type_index(any_value.type());
    const AdaptFunc& func = instance.get_arg_param_handler(index);
    if (&func == &none_param_handler) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle parameter: {}", key);
      return GXF_FAILURE;
    }

    return func(context, uid, key, arg_type, any_value);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static void ensure_type() {
    auto& instance = get_instance();
    instance.add_param_handler<typeT>();
  }

  AdaptFunc& get_param_handler(std::type_index index) {
    if (function_map_.find(index) == function_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No parameter handler for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return GXFParameterAdaptor::none_param_handler;
    }
    auto& handler = function_map_[index];
    return handler;
  }

  AdaptFunc& get_arg_param_handler(std::type_index index) {
    if (arg_function_map_.find(index) == arg_function_map_.end()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("No parameter handler for type '{}' exists", index.name());
      return GXFParameterAdaptor::none_param_handler;
    }
    auto& handler = arg_function_map_[index];
    return handler;
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_param_handler(AdaptFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
    arg_function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
  }

  void add_param_handler(std::type_index index, AdaptFunc func) {
    function_map_.try_emplace(index, func);
    arg_function_map_.try_emplace(index, func);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  void add_param_handler() {
    const AdaptFunc& func = [](gxf_context_t context,
                               gxf_uid_t uid,
                               const char* key,
                               const ArgType& arg_type,
                               const std::any& any_value) {
      (void)context;  // avoid `-Werror=unused-but-set-parameter` due to `constexpr`
      (void)uid;      // avoid `-Werror=unused-but-set-parameter` due to `constexpr`
      try {
        auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_value);

        param.set_default_value();  // set default value if not set.

        if (!param.has_value()) {
          if (param.flag() == ParameterFlag::kOptional) {
            return GXF_SUCCESS;
          } else {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
                "Unable to get argument for key '{}' with type '{}'", key, typeid(typeT).name());
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
        }

        typeT& value = param.get();

        gxf_result_t result = set_gxf_parameter_value(context, uid, key, arg_type, value);
        return result;
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Bad any cast exception: {}", e.what());
      }

      return GXF_FAILURE;
    };

    const AdaptFunc& arg_func = [](gxf_context_t context,
                                   gxf_uid_t uid,
                                   const char* key,
                                   const ArgType& arg_type,
                                   const std::any& any_value) {
      (void)context;  // avoid `-Werror=unused-but-set-parameter` due to `constexpr`
      (void)uid;      // avoid `-Werror=unused-but-set-parameter` due to `constexpr`
      try {
        typeT value = std::any_cast<typeT>(any_value);
        gxf_result_t result = set_gxf_parameter_value(context, uid, key, arg_type, value);
        return result;
      } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Bad any cast exception: {}", e.what());
      }

      return GXF_FAILURE;
    };

    function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), func);
    arg_function_map_.try_emplace(std::type_index(typeid(typeT)), arg_func);
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static gxf_result_t set_gxf_parameter_value(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key,
                                              const ArgType& arg_type, typeT& value) {
    switch (arg_type.container_type()) {
      case ArgContainerType::kNative: {
        switch (arg_type.element_type()) {
          case ArgElementType::kBoolean: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, bool>) {
              return GxfParameterSetBool(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kInt8: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int8_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetInt8(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint8_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetUInt8(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kInt16: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int16_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetInt16(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint16_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetUInt16(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kInt32: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int32_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetInt32(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint32_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetUInt32(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kInt64: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, int64_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetInt64(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, uint64_t>) {
              return GxfParameterSetUInt64(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kFloat32: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, float>) {
              return GxfParameterSetFloat32(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kFloat64: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, double>) {
              return GxfParameterSetFloat64(context, uid, key, value);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kComplex64: {
            // GXF Doesn't have parameter setter for complex<float> or complex<double>
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::complex<float>>) {
              YAML::Node yaml_node;
              yaml_node.push_back(value);
              YAML::Node value_node = yaml_node[0];
              return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kComplex128: {
            // GXF Doesn't have parameter setter for complex<float> or complex<double>
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::complex<double>>) {
              YAML::Node yaml_node;
              yaml_node.push_back(value);
              YAML::Node value_node = yaml_node[0];
              return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value_node, "");
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kString: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::string>) {
              return GxfParameterSetStr(context, uid, key, value.c_str());
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kHandle: {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to set handle parameter for key '{}'", key);
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, YAML::Node>) {
              return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &value, "");
            } else {
              HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kYAMLNode for key '{}'", key);
              return GXF_FAILURE;
            }
          }
          case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, holoscan::IOSpec*>) {
              if (value) {
                auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(value->connector());
                gxf_uid_t cid = gxf_resource->gxf_cid();

                return GxfParameterSetHandle(context, uid, key, cid);
              } else {
                // If the IOSpec is null, do not set the parameter.
                return GXF_SUCCESS;
              }
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kResource: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                         std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                          holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
              auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(value);
              if (gxf_resource) {
                // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                if (gxf_resource->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                  gxf_resource->gxf_eid(
                      gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                  gxf_resource->initialize();
                }
                return GxfParameterSetHandle(context, uid, key, gxf_resource->gxf_cid());
              } else {
                HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("Resource is null for key '{}'. Not setting parameter.", key);
                return GXF_SUCCESS;
              }
            }
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kResource for key '{}'", key);
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                         std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                          holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 0) {
              auto gxf_condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFCondition>(value);
              if (gxf_condition) {
                // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                if (gxf_condition->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                  gxf_condition->gxf_eid(
                      gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                  gxf_condition->initialize();
                }
                return GxfParameterSetHandle(context, uid, key, gxf_condition->gxf_cid());
              }
              HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kCondition for key '{}'", key);
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgElementType::kCustom for key '{}'", key);
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
        }
        break;
      }
      case ArgContainerType::kVector: {
        switch (arg_type.element_type()) {
          case ArgElementType::kBoolean:
          case ArgElementType::kInt8:
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned8:
          case ArgElementType::kInt16:
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned16:
          case ArgElementType::kInt32:
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned32:
          case ArgElementType::kInt64:
          case ArgElementType::kUnsigned64:
          case ArgElementType::kFloat32:
          case ArgElementType::kFloat64:
          case ArgElementType::kComplex64:
          case ArgElementType::kComplex128:
          case ArgElementType::kString: {
            // GXF Doesn't support std::vector<T> or std::vector<std::vector<T>> parameter
            // types so use a workaround with GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode.
            if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                                bool,
                                                int8_t,
                                                uint8_t,
                                                int16_t,
                                                uint16_t,
                                                int32_t,
                                                uint32_t,
                                                int64_t,
                                                uint64_t,
                                                float,
                                                double,
                                                std::complex<float>,
                                                std::complex<double>,
                                                std::string>) {
              if constexpr (holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT> == 1) {
                // Create vector of Handles
                YAML::Node yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                for (typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type item : value) {
                  yaml_node.push_back(item);
                }
                return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
              } else if constexpr (holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT> == 2) {
                YAML::Node yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                for (std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type>& vec : value) {
                  YAML::Node inner_yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
                  for (typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type item : vec) {
                    inner_yaml_node.push_back(item);
                  }
                  if (inner_yaml_node.size() > 0) { yaml_node.push_back(inner_yaml_node); }
                }
                return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
              }
            }
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kHandle: {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kHandle for key '{}'",
                               key);
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kYAMLNode: {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kYAMLNode for key '{}'",
                               key);
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typeT, std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>) {
              // Create vector of Handles
              YAML::Node yaml_node = YAML::Load("[]");  // Create an empty sequence
              for (auto& io_spec : value) {
                if (io_spec) {  // Only consider non-null IOSpecs
                  auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(io_spec->connector());
                  yaml_node.push_back(gxf_resource->gxf_cname());
                }
              }
              return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
            }
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                "Unable to handle vector of std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> for key: "
                "'{}'",
                key);
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kResource: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                         std::shared_ptr<Resource>> &&
                          holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
              // Create vector of Handles
              YAML::Node yaml_node;
              for (auto& resource : value) {
                auto gxf_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFResource>(resource);
                // Push back the resource's gxf_cname only if it is not null.
                if (gxf_resource) {
                  // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                  if (gxf_resource->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                    gxf_resource->gxf_eid(
                        gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                    gxf_resource->initialize();
                  }
                  gxf_uid_t resource_cid = gxf_resource->gxf_cid();
                  std::string full_resource_name =
                      gxf::get_full_component_name(context, resource_cid);
                  yaml_node.push_back(full_resource_name.c_str());
                } else {
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
                      "Resource item in the vector is null. Skipping it for key '{}'", key);
                }
              }
              return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
            }
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kResource for key '{}'",
                               key);
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kCondition: {
            if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type,
                                         std::shared_ptr<Condition>> &&
                          holoscan::type_info<typeT>::dimension == 1) {
              // Create vector of Handles
              YAML::Node yaml_node;
              for (auto& condition : value) {
                auto gxf_condition = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<GXFCondition>(condition);
                // Push back the condition's gxf_cname only if it is not null.
                if (gxf_condition) {
                  // Initialize GXF component if it is not already initialized.
                  if (gxf_condition->gxf_context() == nullptr) {
                    gxf_condition->gxf_eid(
                        gxf::get_component_eid(context, uid));  // set Entity ID of the component

                    gxf_condition->initialize();
                  }
                  gxf_uid_t condition_cid = gxf_condition->gxf_cid();
                  std::string full_condition_name =
                      gxf::get_full_component_name(context, condition_cid);
                  yaml_node.push_back(full_condition_name.c_str());
                } else {
                  HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
                      "Condition item in the vector is null. Skipping it for key '{}'", key);
                }
              }
              return GxfParameterSetFromYamlNode(context, uid, key, &yaml_node, "");
            }
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kCondition for key '{}'",
                               key);
            break;
          }
          case ArgElementType::kCustom: {
            HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
                "Unable to handle vector of ArgElementType::kCustom type for key '{}'", key);
            return GXF_FAILURE;
          }
        }
        break;
      }
      case ArgContainerType::kArray: {
        HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to handle ArgContainerType::kArray type for key '{}'", key);
        break;
      }
    }
    return GXF_SUCCESS;
  }

 private:
  GXFParameterAdaptor() {
    add_param_handler<bool>();
    add_param_handler<int8_t>();
    add_param_handler<int16_t>();
    add_param_handler<int32_t>();
    add_param_handler<int64_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint8_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint16_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint32_t>();
    add_param_handler<uint64_t>();
    add_param_handler<float>();
    add_param_handler<double>();
    add_param_handler<std::string>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<bool>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int8_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int16_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int32_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<int64_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint8_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint16_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint32_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<uint64_t>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<float>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<double>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::string>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<bool>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int8_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int16_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int32_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint8_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint16_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint32_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<uint64_t>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<float>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<double>>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>>();

    add_param_handler<YAML::Node>();
    add_param_handler<holoscan::IOSpec*>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>();

    add_param_handler<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>>();

    add_param_handler<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>();
    add_param_handler<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>();
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::type_index, AdaptFunc> function_map_;
  std::unordered_map<std::type_index, AdaptFunc> arg_function_map_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::gxf

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_PARAMETER_ADAPTOR_HPP */

