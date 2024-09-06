Program Listing for File io_spec.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <stdexcept> #include <string> #include <typeinfo> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "./common.hpp" #include "./condition.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/count.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/downstream_affordable.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/expiring_message.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/message_available.hpp" #include "./conditions/gxf/periodic.hpp" #include "./gxf/entity.hpp" #include "./resource.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/double_buffer_receiver.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/ucx_receiver.hpp" #include "./resources/gxf/ucx_transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { class IOSpec { public: enum class IOType { kInput, kOutput }; class IOSize { public: explicit IOSize(int64_t size = 0) : size_(size) {} void size(int64_t size) { size_ = size; } int64_t size() const { return size_; } operator int64_t() const { return size_; } private: int64_t size_; }; // Define the static constants for the IOSize class. inline static const IOSize kAnySize = IOSize{-1}; inline static const IOSize kPrecedingCount = IOSize{0}; inline static const IOSize kSizeOne = IOSize{1}; enum class ConnectorType { kDefault, kDoubleBuffer, kUCX }; IOSpec(OperatorSpec* op_spec, const std::string& name, IOType io_type, const std::type_info* typeinfo = &typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity), IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne) : op_spec_(op_spec), io_type_(io_type), typeinfo_(typeinfo), queue_size_(size) { // Operator::parse_port_name requires that "." is not allowed in the IOSPec name if (name.find(".") != std::string::npos) { throw std::invalid_argument(fmt::format( "The . character is reserved and cannot be used in the port (IOSpec) name ('{}').", name)); } name_ = name; } OperatorSpec* op_spec() const { return op_spec_; } const std::string& name() const { return name_; } IOType io_type() const { return io_type_; } ConnectorType connector_type() const { return connector_type_; } const std::type_info* typeinfo() const { return typeinfo_; } std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>>& conditions() { return conditions_; } template <typename... ArgsT> IOSpec& condition(ConditionType type, ArgsT&&... args) { switch (type) { case ConditionType::kMessageAvailable: conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<MessageAvailableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kExpiringMessageAvailable: conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<ExpiringMessageAvailableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable: conditions_.emplace_back( type, std::make_shared<DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)); break; case ConditionType::kNone: conditions_.emplace_back(type, nullptr); break; default: HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported condition type for IOSpec: {}", static_cast<int>(type)); break; } if (queue_size_ == kAnySize) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "The queue size is currently set to 'any size' (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or " "IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python) " "for receivers that don't support condition changes. Please set the queue size " "explicitly when calling the input() method in setup() if you want to use the ordinary " "input port with the condition (input port: {}).", name_); } return *this; } std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector() const { return connector_; } void connector(std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector) { connector_ = std::move(connector); } template <typename... ArgsT> IOSpec& connector(ConnectorType type, ArgsT&&... args) { connector_type_ = type; switch (type) { case ConnectorType::kDefault: // default receiver or transmitter will be created in GXFExecutor::run instead connector_.reset(); break; case ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer: if (io_type_ == IOType::kInput) { connector_ = std::make_shared<DoubleBufferReceiver>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } else { connector_ = std::make_shared<DoubleBufferTransmitter>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } break; case ConnectorType::kUCX: if (io_type_ == IOType::kInput) { connector_ = std::make_shared<UcxReceiver>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } else { connector_ = std::make_shared<UcxTransmitter>(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...); } break; default: HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unknown connector type {}", static_cast<int>(type)); break; } if (queue_size_ == kAnySize) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "The queue size is currently set to 'any size' (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or " "IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python) " "for receivers that don't support connector changes. Please set the queue size " "explicitly when calling the input() method in setup() if you want to use the ordinary " "input port with the condition (input port: {}).", name_); } return *this; } int64_t queue_size() const { return queue_size_.size(); } IOSpec& queue_size(int64_t size) { queue_size_.size(size); return *this; } virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const; std::string description() const; private: OperatorSpec* op_spec_ = nullptr; std::string name_; IOType io_type_; const std::type_info* typeinfo_ = nullptr; std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector_; std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>> conditions_; ConnectorType connector_type_ = ConnectorType::kDefault; IOSize queue_size_ = kSizeOne; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_SPEC_HPP */