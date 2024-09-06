Program Listing for File system_resource_manager.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/system/system_resource_manager.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP
#include <memory>
#include "holoscan/core/system/cpu_resource_monitor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/system/gpu_resource_monitor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/system/topology.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class SystemResourceManager {
public:
SystemResourceManager();
virtual ~SystemResourceManager() = default;
CPUResourceMonitor* cpu_monitor();
GPUResourceMonitor* gpu_monitor();
protected:
std::shared_ptr<Topology> topology_;
std::shared_ptr<CPUResourceMonitor> cpu_resource_monitor_;
std::shared_ptr<GPUResourceMonitor> gpu_resource_monitor_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_SYSTEM_RESOURCE_MANAGER_HPP */