Program Listing for File ntv2channel.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/aja_source/ntv2channel.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_NTV2CHANNEL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_NTV2CHANNEL_HPP
#include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2enums.h>
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
template <>
struct YAML::convert<NTV2Channel> {
static Node encode(const NTV2Channel& rhs) {
Node node;
auto channel = static_cast<int>(rhs) + 1; // 0 => NTV2_CHANNEL1
std::stringstream ss;
ss << "NTV2_CHANNEL";
ss << channel;
node.push_back(ss.str());
YAML::Node value_node = node[0];
return value_node;
}
static bool decode(const Node& node, NTV2Channel& rhs) {
if (!node.IsScalar()) return false;
const std::string prefix("NTV2_CHANNEL");
auto value = node.Scalar();
if (value.find(prefix) != 0) return false;
value = value.substr(prefix.length());
try {
size_t len;
const auto index = std::stoi(value, &len);
if (index < 1 || index > NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS || len != value.length()) { return false; }
rhs = static_cast<NTV2Channel>(index - 1);
return true;
} catch (...) { return false; }
}
};
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_NTV2CHANNEL_HPP */