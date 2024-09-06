Program Listing for File ntv2channel.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_NTV2CHANNEL_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_NTV2CHANNEL_HPP #include <ajantv2/includes/ntv2enums.h> #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <sstream> #include <string> template <> struct YAML::convert<NTV2Channel> { static Node encode(const NTV2Channel& rhs) { Node node; auto channel = static_cast<int>(rhs) + 1; // 0 => NTV2_CHANNEL1 std::stringstream ss; ss << "NTV2_CHANNEL"; ss << channel; node.push_back(ss.str()); YAML::Node value_node = node[0]; return value_node; } static bool decode(const Node& node, NTV2Channel& rhs) { if (!node.IsScalar()) return false; const std::string prefix("NTV2_CHANNEL"); auto value = node.Scalar(); if (value.find(prefix) != 0) return false; value = value.substr(prefix.length()); try { size_t len; const auto index = std::stoi(value, &len); if (index < 1 || index > NTV2_MAX_NUM_CHANNELS || len != value.length()) { return false; } rhs = static_cast<NTV2Channel>(index - 1); return true; } catch (...) { return false; } } }; #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_AJA_SOURCE_NTV2CHANNEL_HPP */