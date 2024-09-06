Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v2.3.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP

#include <array>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"

#include <holoviz/image_format.hpp>

namespace holoscan::viz {

typedef void* InstanceHandle;

}  // namespace holoscan::viz

namespace holoscan::ops {

// forward declaration
struct BufferInfo;

class HolovizOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(HolovizOp)

  HolovizOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

  enum class InputType {
    UNKNOWN,
    COLOR,
    COLOR_LUT,
    POINTS,
    LINES,
    LINE_STRIP,
    TRIANGLES,
    CROSSES,
    RECTANGLES,
    OVALS,
    TEXT,
    DEPTH_MAP,
    DEPTH_MAP_COLOR,
    POINTS_3D,
    LINES_3D,
    LINE_STRIP_3D,
    TRIANGLES_3D,
  };

  enum class ImageFormat {
    R8_UINT,
    R8_SINT,
    R8_UNORM,
    R8_SNORM,
    R8_SRGB,

    R16_UINT,
    R16_SINT,
    R16_UNORM,
    R16_SNORM,
    R16_SFLOAT,

    R32_UINT,
    R32_SINT,
    R32_SFLOAT,

    R8G8B8_UNORM,
    R8G8B8_SNORM,
    R8G8B8_SRGB,

    R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
    R8G8B8A8_SNORM,
    R8G8B8A8_SRGB,

    R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
    R16G16B16A16_SNORM,
    R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
    R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,

    D16_UNORM,
    X8_D24_UNORM,
    D32_SFLOAT,

    A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32,

    A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32,

    B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
    B8G8R8A8_SRGB,

    A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32,
    A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32,

    AUTO_DETECT = -1
  };

  enum class DepthMapRenderMode {
    POINTS,
    LINES,
    TRIANGLES
  };

  struct InputSpec {
    InputSpec() = default;
    InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, InputType type)
        : tensor_name_(tensor_name), type_(type) {}
    InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, const std::string& type_str);

    explicit InputSpec(const std::string& yaml_description);

    explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !tensor_name_.empty(); }

    std::string description() const;

    std::string tensor_name_;
    InputType type_ = InputType::UNKNOWN;
    float opacity_ = 1.f;
    int32_t priority_ =
        0;
    ImageFormat image_format_ = ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT;
    std::vector<float> color_{1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f};
    float line_width_ = 1.f;
    float point_size_ = 1.f;
    std::vector<std::string> text_;
    DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ =
        DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS;

    struct View {
      float offset_x_ = 0.f,
            offset_y_ = 0.f;
      float width_ = 1.f,
            height_ = 1.f;
      std::optional<std::array<float, 16>>
          matrix_;
    };
    std::vector<View> views_;
  };

 private:
  bool enable_conditional_port(const std::string& name,
                               bool set_none_condition_on_disabled = false);
  void set_input_spec(const InputSpec& input_spec);
  void set_input_spec_geometry(const InputSpec& input_spec);
  void read_frame_buffer(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
                         ExecutionContext& context);
  void render_color_image(const InputSpec& input_spec, BufferInfo& buffer_info);
  void render_geometry(const ExecutionContext& context, const InputSpec& input_spec,
                       BufferInfo& buffer_info);
  void render_depth_map(InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map,
                        const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map,
                        InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map_color,
                        const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map_color);

  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_input_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_output_;
  Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> camera_pose_output_;

  Parameter<std::vector<InputSpec>> tensors_;

  Parameter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>> color_lut_;

  Parameter<std::string> window_title_;
  Parameter<std::string> display_name_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
  Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
  Parameter<float> framerate_;
  Parameter<bool> use_exclusive_display_;
  Parameter<bool> fullscreen_;
  Parameter<bool> headless_;
  Parameter<bool> framebuffer_srgb_;
  Parameter<bool> vsync_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> window_close_scheduling_term_;
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
  Parameter<std::string> font_path_;
  Parameter<std::string> camera_pose_output_type_;
  Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_eye_;
  Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_look_at_;
  Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_up_;

  // internal state
  viz::InstanceHandle instance_ = nullptr;
  std::vector<float> lut_;
  std::vector<InputSpec> initial_input_spec_;
  CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
  bool render_buffer_input_enabled_ = false;
  bool render_buffer_output_enabled_ = false;
  bool camera_pose_output_enabled_ = false;
  bool is_first_tick_ = true;

  std::array<float, 3> camera_eye_cur_;      //< current camera eye position
  std::array<float, 3> camera_look_at_cur_;  //< current camera look at position
  std::array<float, 3> camera_up_cur_;       //< current camera up vector
};
}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP */

