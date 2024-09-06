Program Listing for File holoviz.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP
#include <array>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"
#include <holoviz/image_format.hpp>
namespace holoscan::viz {
typedef void* InstanceHandle;
} // namespace holoscan::viz
namespace holoscan::ops {
// forward declaration
struct BufferInfo;
class HolovizOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(HolovizOp)
HolovizOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
enum class InputType {
UNKNOWN,
COLOR,
COLOR_LUT,
POINTS,
LINES,
LINE_STRIP,
TRIANGLES,
CROSSES,
RECTANGLES,
OVALS,
TEXT,
DEPTH_MAP,
DEPTH_MAP_COLOR,
POINTS_3D,
LINES_3D,
LINE_STRIP_3D,
TRIANGLES_3D,
};
enum class ImageFormat {
R8_UINT,
R8_SINT,
R8_UNORM,
R8_SNORM,
R8_SRGB,
R16_UINT,
R16_SINT,
R16_UNORM,
R16_SNORM,
R16_SFLOAT,
R32_UINT,
R32_SINT,
R32_SFLOAT,
R8G8B8_UNORM,
R8G8B8_SNORM,
R8G8B8_SRGB,
R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
R8G8B8A8_SNORM,
R8G8B8A8_SRGB,
R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,
D16_UNORM,
X8_D24_UNORM,
D32_SFLOAT,
A2B10G10R10_UNORM_PACK32,
A2R10G10B10_UNORM_PACK32,
B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
B8G8R8A8_SRGB,
A8B8G8R8_UNORM_PACK32,
A8B8G8R8_SRGB_PACK32,
AUTO_DETECT = -1
};
enum class DepthMapRenderMode {
POINTS,
LINES,
TRIANGLES
};
struct InputSpec {
InputSpec() = default;
InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, InputType type)
: tensor_name_(tensor_name), type_(type) {}
InputSpec(const std::string& tensor_name, const std::string& type_str);
explicit InputSpec(const std::string& yaml_description);
explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !tensor_name_.empty(); }
std::string description() const;
std::string tensor_name_;
InputType type_ = InputType::UNKNOWN;
float opacity_ = 1.f;
int32_t priority_ =
0;
ImageFormat image_format_ = ImageFormat::AUTO_DETECT;
std::vector<float> color_{1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f};
float line_width_ = 1.f;
float point_size_ = 1.f;
std::vector<std::string> text_;
DepthMapRenderMode depth_map_render_mode_ =
DepthMapRenderMode::POINTS;
struct View {
float offset_x_ = 0.f,
offset_y_ = 0.f;
float width_ = 1.f,
height_ = 1.f;
std::optional<std::array<float, 16>>
matrix_;
};
std::vector<View> views_;
};
private:
bool enable_conditional_port(const std::string& name,
bool set_none_condition_on_disabled = false);
void set_input_spec(const InputSpec& input_spec);
void set_input_spec_geometry(const InputSpec& input_spec);
void read_frame_buffer(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context);
void render_color_image(const InputSpec& input_spec, BufferInfo& buffer_info);
void render_geometry(const ExecutionContext& context, const InputSpec& input_spec,
BufferInfo& buffer_info);
void render_depth_map(InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map,
const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map,
InputSpec* const input_spec_depth_map_color,
const BufferInfo& buffer_info_depth_map_color);
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_input_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> render_buffer_output_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> camera_pose_output_;
Parameter<std::vector<InputSpec>> tensors_;
Parameter<std::vector<std::vector<float>>> color_lut_;
Parameter<std::string> window_title_;
Parameter<std::string> display_name_;
Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
Parameter<float> framerate_;
Parameter<bool> use_exclusive_display_;
Parameter<bool> fullscreen_;
Parameter<bool> headless_;
Parameter<bool> framebuffer_srgb_;
Parameter<bool> vsync_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<BooleanCondition>> window_close_scheduling_term_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<std::string> font_path_;
Parameter<std::string> camera_pose_output_type_;
Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_eye_;
Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_look_at_;
Parameter<std::array<float, 3>> camera_up_;
// internal state
viz::InstanceHandle instance_ = nullptr;
std::vector<float> lut_;
std::vector<InputSpec> initial_input_spec_;
CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
bool render_buffer_input_enabled_ = false;
bool render_buffer_output_enabled_ = false;
bool camera_pose_output_enabled_ = false;
bool is_first_tick_ = true;
std::array<float, 3> camera_eye_cur_; //< current camera eye position
std::array<float, 3> camera_look_at_cur_; //< current camera look at position
std::array<float, 3> camera_up_cur_; //< current camera up vector
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_HOLOVIZ_HOLOVIZ_HPP */