class Fragment : public holoscan::FragmentServiceProvider

The fragment of the application.

A fragment is a building block of the Application. It is a directed graph of operators. A fragment can be assigned to a physical node of a Holoscan cluster during execution. The run-time execution manages communication across fragments. In a Fragment, Operators (Graph Nodes) are connected to each other by flows (Graph Edges).

Subclassed by holoscan::Application

Public Functions

Fragment() = default
~Fragment() override
Fragment(const Fragment&) = delete
Fragment &operator=(const Fragment&) = delete
Fragment(Fragment&&) = delete
Fragment &operator=(Fragment&&) = delete
Fragment &name(const std::string &name) &

Set the name of the operator.

Parameters

name – The name of the operator.

Returns

The reference to this fragment (for chaining).

Fragment &&name(const std::string &name) &&

Set the name of the operator.

Parameters

name – The name of the operator.

Returns

The reference to this fragment (for chaining).

const std::string &name() const

Get the name of the fragment.

Returns

The name of the fragment.

Fragment &application(Application *app)

Set the application of the fragment.

Parameters

app – The pointer to the application of the fragment.

Returns

The reference to this fragment (for chaining).

Application *application() const

Get the application of the fragment.

Returns

The pointer to the application of the fragment.

void config(const std::string &config_file, const std::string &prefix = "")

Set the configuration of the fragment.

The configuration file is a YAML file that has the information of GXF extension paths and some parameter values for operators.

The extensions field in the YAML configuration file is a list of GXF extension paths. The paths can be absolute or relative to the current working directory, considering paths in LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variable.

The paths can consist of the following parts:

  • GXF core extensions

    • built-in extensions such as libgxf_std.so and libgxf_cuda.so.

    • libgxf_std.so, libgxf_cuda.so, libgxf_multimedia.so, libgxf_serialization.so are always loaded by default.

    • GXF core extensions are copied to the lib directory of the build/installation directory.

  • Other GXF extensions

    • GXF extensions that are required for operators that this fragment uses.

    • some core GXF extensions such as libgxf_stream_playback.so are always loaded by default.

    • these paths are usually relative to the build/installation directory.

The extension paths are used to load dependent GXF extensions at runtime when run() method is called.

For other fields in the YAML file, you can freely define the parameter values for operators/fragments.

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extensions:
  - libmy_recorder.so

replayer:
  directory: "../data/racerx"
  basename: "racerx"
  frame_rate: 0   # as specified in timestamps
  repeat: false   # default: false
  realtime: true  # default: true
  count: 0        # default: 0 (no frame count restriction)

recorder:
  out_directory: "/tmp"
  basename: "tensor_out"

You can get the value of this configuration file by calling from_config() method.

If the application is executed with --config option or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment, the configuration file is overridden by the configuration file specified by the option or environment variable.

Parameters

  • config_file – The path to the configuration file.

  • prefix – The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration. (not implemented yet)

Throws

RuntimeError – if the config_file is non-empty and the file doesn’t exist.

void config(std::shared_ptr<Config> &config)

Set the configuration of the fragment.

If you want to set the configuration of the fragment manually, you can use this method. However, it is recommended to use config(const std::string&, const std::string&) method because once you set the configuration manually, you cannot get the configuration from the override file (through --config option or HOLOSCAN_CONFIG_PATH environment variable).

Parameters

config – The shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment (Config object).

Config &config()

Get the configuration of the fragment.

Returns

The reference to the configuration of the fragment (Config object.)

std::shared_ptr<Config> config_shared()

Get the shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment.

Returns

The shared pointer to the configuration of the fragment.

OperatorGraph &graph()

Get the graph of the fragment.

Returns

The reference to the graph of the fragment (Graph object.)

std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_shared()

Get the shared pointer to the graph of the fragment.

Returns

The shared pointer to the graph of the fragment.

void executor(const std::shared_ptr<Executor> &executor)

Set the executor of the fragment.

Parameters

executor – The executor to be added.

Executor &executor()

Get the executor of the fragment.

Returns

The reference to the executor of the fragment (Executor object.)

std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_shared()

Get the shared pointer to the executor of the fragment.

Returns

The shared pointer to the executor of the fragment.

std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler()

Get the scheduler used by the executor.

Returns

The reference to the scheduler of the fragment’s executor (Scheduler object.)

std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler() const

Get the scheduler used by the executor.

Returns

The reference to the scheduler of the fragment’s executor (Scheduler object.)

void scheduler(const std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> &scheduler)
std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context()

Get the network context used by the executor.

Returns

The reference to the network context of the fragment’s executor (NetworkContext object.)

void network_context(const std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> &network_context)

Set the network context used by the executor.

Parameters

network_context – The network context to be added.

ArgList from_config(const std::string &key)

Get the Argument(s) from the configuration file.

For the given key, this method returns the value of the configuration file.

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
source: "replayer"
do_record: false   # or 'true' if you want to record input video stream.

capture_card:
  width: 1920
  height: 1080
  rdma: true

from_config("capture_card") returns an ArgList (vector-like) object that contains the following items:

  • Arg("width") = 1920

  • Arg("height") = 1080

  • Arg("rdma") = true

You can use ‘.’ (dot) to access nested fields.

from_config("capture_card.rdma") returns an ArgList object that contains only one item and it can be converted to bool through ArgList::as() method:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
auto is_rdma = from_config("capture_card.rdma").as<bool>();

Parameters

key – The key of the configuration.

Returns

The argument list of the configuration for the key.

std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys()

Determine the set of keys present in a Fragment’s config.

Returns

The set of valid keys.

template<typename OperatorT, typename StringT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
inline std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new operator.

Template Parameters

OperatorT – The type of the operator.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the operator.

  • args – The arguments for the operator.

Returns

The shared pointer to the operator.

template<typename OperatorT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<OperatorT> make_operator(ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new operator.

Template Parameters

OperatorT – The type of the operator.

Parameters

args – The arguments for the operator.

Returns

The shared pointer to the operator.

template<typename ResourceT, typename StringT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
inline std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new (operator) resource.

Template Parameters

ResourceT – The type of the resource.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the resource.

  • args – The arguments for the resource.

Returns

The shared pointer to the resource.

template<typename ResourceT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<ResourceT> make_resource(ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new (operator) resource.

Template Parameters

ResourceT – The type of the resource.

Parameters

args – The arguments for the resource.

Returns

The shared pointer to the resource.

template<typename ConditionT, typename StringT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
inline std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new condition.

Template Parameters

ConditionT – The type of the condition.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the condition.

  • args – The arguments for the condition.

Returns

The shared pointer to the condition.

template<typename ConditionT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<ConditionT> make_condition(ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new condition.

Template Parameters

ConditionT – The type of the condition.

Parameters

args – The arguments for the condition.

Returns

The shared pointer to the condition.

template<typename SchedulerT, typename StringT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
inline std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new scheduler.

Template Parameters

SchedulerT – The type of the scheduler.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the scheduler.

  • args – The arguments for the scheduler.

Returns

The shared pointer to the scheduler.

template<typename SchedulerT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<SchedulerT> make_scheduler(ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new scheduler.

Template Parameters

SchedulerT – The type of the scheduler.

Parameters

args – The arguments for the scheduler.

Returns

The shared pointer to the scheduler.

template<typename NetworkContextT, typename StringT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_constructible_v<std::string, StringT>>>
inline std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(StringT name, ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new network context.

Template Parameters

NetworkContextT – The type of the network context.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the network context.

  • args – The arguments for the network context.

Returns

The shared pointer to the network context.

template<typename NetworkContextT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<NetworkContextT> make_network_context(ArgsT&&... args)

Create a new network context.

Template Parameters

NetworkContextT – The type of the network context.

Parameters

args – The arguments for the network context.

Returns

The shared pointer to the network context.

std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool> make_thread_pool(const std::string &name, int64_t initial_size = 1)

Create a new thread pool resource.

Parameters

  • name – The name of the thread pool.

  • initial_size – The initial number of threads in the thread pool.

Returns

The shared pointer to the thread pool resource.

std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> add_default_green_context_pool(int32_t dev_id, std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {}, int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2)

Add default green context pool.

Parameters

  • dev_id – The device id.

  • sms_per_partition – The number of SMs per partition.

  • default_context_index – The index of the default green context.

  • min_sm_size – The minimum number of SMs per partition.

Returns

The shared pointer to the green context pool resource.

std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> get_default_green_context_pool()

Get the default green context pool.

Returns

The shared pointer to the default green context pool.

virtual std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info &service_type, std::string_view id) const override

Get a fragment service by type information and identifier.

Implementation of the FragmentServiceProvider interface method for retrieving registered fragment services using runtime type information. This method provides type-erased access to services and is thread-safe.

Parameters

  • service_type – The type information of the service to retrieve.

  • id – The identifier of the service. If empty, retrieves by type only.

Returns

The shared pointer to the fragment service, or nullptr if not found.

template<typename ServiceT>
inline bool register_service(const std::shared_ptr<ServiceT> &svc, std::string_view id = "")

Register an existing fragment service instance.

Registers an already created fragment service instance with the specified identifier. This allows the fragment service to be retrieved later using the service() method.

Template Parameters

ServiceT – The type of the fragment service.

Parameters

  • svc – The shared pointer to the fragment service instance to register.

  • id – The identifier for the fragment service registration. If empty, uses the fragment service type as identifier.

Returns

true if the service was successfully registered, false otherwise.

virtual bool register_service_from(Fragment *fragment, std::string_view id)
template<typename ServiceT = DefaultFragmentService>
inline std::shared_ptr<ServiceT> service(std::string_view id = "") const

Retrieve a registered fragment service or resource.

Retrieves a previously registered fragment service or resource by its type and optional identifier. Returns nullptr if no service/resource is found with the specified type and identifier.

Note that any changes to the service retrieval logic in this method should be synchronized with the implementation in ComponentBase::service() method to maintain consistency.

Template Parameters

ServiceT – The type of the service/resource to retrieve. Must inherit from either Resource or FragmentService. Defaults to DefaultFragmentService if not specified.

Parameters

id – The identifier of the service/resource. If empty, retrieves by type only.

Returns

The shared pointer to the service/resource, or nullptr if not found or if type casting fails.

inline std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_by_type_info(const std::type_info &service_type, std::string_view id = "") const

Retrieve a registered fragment service or resource for Python bindings.

This is a helper method for Python bindings to retrieve a service by its C++ type info.

Parameters

  • service_type – The type info of the service/resource to retrieve.

  • id – The identifier of the service/resource. If empty, retrieves by type only.

Returns

The shared pointer to the base service, or nullptr if not found.

inline const std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash> &fragment_services_by_key() const

Get the fragment services by key.

Returns

The fragment services by key.

virtual const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &start_op()

Get or create the start operator for this fragment.

This operator is nothing but the first operator that was added to the fragment. It has the name of <|start|> and has a condition of CountCondition(1). This Operator is used to start the execution of the fragment. Entry operators who want to start the execution of the fragment should connect to this operator.

If this method is not called, no start operator is created. Otherwise, the start operator is created if it does not exist, and the shared pointer to the start operator is returned.

Returns

The shared pointer to the start operator.

virtual void add_operator(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &op)

Add an operator to the graph.

The information of the operator is stored in the Graph object. If the operator is already added, this method does nothing.

Parameters

op – The operator to be added.

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op)

Add a flow between two operators.

An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.

If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.

If there are multiple output ports in the upstream operator or multiple input ports in the downstream operator, it shows an error message.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator.

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator.

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs)

Add a flow between two operators.

An output port of the upstream operator is connected to an input port of the downstream operator. The information about the flow (edge) is stored in the Graph object.

If the upstream operator or the downstream operator is not in the graph, it will be added to the graph.

In port_pairs, an empty port name (“”) can be used for specifying a port name if the operator has only one input/output port.

If a non-existent port name is specified in port_pairs, it first checks if there is a parameter with the same name but with a type of std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> in the downstream operator. If there is such a parameter (e.g., receivers), it creates a new input port with a specific label (<parameter name>:<index>. e.g., receivers:0), otherwise it shows an error message.

For example, if a parameter receivers want to have an arbitrary number of receivers,

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class HolovizOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
    ...
    private:
      Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>> receivers_;
    ...

Instead of creating a fixed number of input ports (e.g., source_video and tensor) and assigning them to the parameter (receivers):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
  ...

  auto& in_source_video = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("source_video");
  auto& in_tensor = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("tensor");

  spec.param(receivers_,
             "receivers",
             "Input Receivers",
             "List of input receivers.",
             {&in_source_video, &in_tensor});
  ...

You can skip the creation of input ports and assign them to the parameter (receivers) as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void HolovizOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {
  ...
  spec.param(receivers_,
             "receivers",
             "Input Receivers",
             "List of input receivers.",
             {&in_source_video, &in_tensor});
  ...

This makes the following code possible in the Application’s compose() method:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter);
add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});

add_flow(source, format_converter);
add_flow(format_converter, inference);
add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "receivers"}});

Instead of:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
add_flow(source, visualizer_format_converter);
add_flow(visualizer_format_converter, visualizer, {{"", "source_video"}});

add_flow(source, format_converter);
add_flow(format_converter, inference);
add_flow(inference, visualizer, {{"", "tensor"}});

By using the parameter (receivers) with std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> type, the framework creates input ports (receivers:0 and receivers:1) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the receivers vector).

Since Holoscan SDK v2.3, users can define a multi-receiver input port using spec.input() with IOSpec::kAnySize instead of using spec.param() with Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;. It is now recommended to use this new spec.input-based approach and the old “receivers” parameter approach should be considered deprecated.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator.

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator.

  • port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Add a flow between two operators with a connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator.

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator.

  • connector_type – The connector type.

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Add a flow between two operators with specified port pairs and a connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator.

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator.

  • port_pairs – The port pairs. The first element of the pair is the port of the upstream operator and the second element is the port of the downstream operator.

  • connector_type – The connector type.

virtual void set_dynamic_flows(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &op, const std::function<void(const std::shared_ptr<Operator>&)> &dynamic_flow_func)

Set a callback function to define dynamic flows for an operator at runtime.

This method allows operators to modify their connections with other operators during execution. The callback function is called after the operator executes and can add dynamic flows using the operator’s add_dynamic_flow() methods.

Parameters

  • op – The operator to set dynamic flows for

  • dynamic_flow_func – The callback function that defines the dynamic flows. Takes a shared pointer to the operator as input and returns void.

template<typename SubgraphT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<SubgraphT> make_subgraph(const std::string &name, ArgsT&&... args)

Create and compose a Subgraph.

Creates a Subgraph that directly populates this Fragment’s operator graph. The Subgraph is composed immediately and its operators are added with qualified names to the Fragment’s main graph.

Template Parameters

SubgraphT – The subgraph class type (must inherit from Subgraph)

Parameters

  • name – Unique name for this instance (used for operator qualification)

  • args – Additional arguments to pass to the subgraph constructor

Returns

Shared pointer to the composed Subgraph

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {})

Connect Operator to Subgraph.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator

  • downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph

  • port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_port, subgraph_interface_port}

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {})

Connect Subgraph to Operator.

Parameters

  • upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator

  • port_pairs – Port connections: {subgraph_interface_port, downstream_port}

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs = {})

Connect Subgraph to Subgraph.

Parameters

  • upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph

  • downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph

  • port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_interface_port, downstream_interface_port}

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Connect Operator to Subgraph with connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator

  • downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph

  • connector_type – The connector type

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Connect Operator to Subgraph with port pairs and connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator

  • downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph

  • port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_port, subgraph_interface_port}

  • connector_type – The connector type

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Connect Subgraph to Operator with connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator

  • connector_type – The connector type

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Connect Subgraph to Operator with port pairs and connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator

  • port_pairs – Port connections: {subgraph_interface_port, downstream_port}

  • connector_type – The connector type

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Connect Subgraph to Subgraph with connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph

  • downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph

  • connector_type – The connector type

virtual void add_flow(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Connect Subgraph to Subgraph with port pairs and connector type.

Parameters

  • upstream_subgraph – The upstream subgraph

  • downstream_subgraph – The downstream subgraph

  • port_pairs – Port connections: {upstream_interface_port, downstream_interface_port}

  • connector_type – The connector type

virtual void compose()

Compose a graph.

The graph is composed by adding operators and flows in this method.

virtual void run()

Initialize the graph and run the graph.

This method calls compose() to compose the graph, and runs the graph.

virtual std::future<void> run_async()

Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.

This method calls compose() to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously.

Returns

The future object.

DataFlowTracker &track(uint64_t num_start_messages_to_skip = kDefaultNumStartMessagesToSkip, uint64_t num_last_messages_to_discard = kDefaultNumLastMessagesToDiscard, int latency_threshold = kDefaultLatencyThreshold, bool is_limited_tracking = false)

Turn on data frame flow tracking.

A reference to a DataFlowTracker object is returned rather than a pointer so that the developers can use it as an object without unnecessary pointer dereferencing.

Parameters

  • num_start_messages_to_skip – The number of messages to skip at the beginning.

  • num_last_messages_to_discard – The number of messages to discard at the end.

  • latency_threshold – The minimum end-to-end latency in milliseconds to account for in the end-to-end latency metric calculations.

  • is_limited_tracking – If true, the tracking is limited to root and leaf nodes, minimizing the timestamps by avoiding intermediate operators.

Returns

A reference to the DataFlowTracker object in which results will be stored.

inline DataFlowTracker *data_flow_tracker()

Get the DataFlowTracker object for this fragment.

Returns

The pointer to the DataFlowTracker object.

virtual void compose_graph()

Calls compose() if the graph is not composed yet.

FragmentPortMap port_info() const

Get an easily serializable summary of port information.

The FragmentPortMap class is used by distributed applications to send port information between application workers and the driver.

Returns

An unordered_map of the fragment’s port information where the keys are operator names and the values are a 3-tuple. The first two elements of the tuple are the set of input and output port names, respectively. The third element of the tuple is the set of “receiver” parameters (those with type std::vector<IOSpec*>).

virtual bool is_metadata_enabled() const

Determine whether metadata is enabled by default for operators in this fragment.

Note that individual operators may still have been configured to override this default via Operator::enable_metadata.

Returns

Boolean indicating whether metadata is enabled.

virtual void is_metadata_enabled(bool enabled)

Deprecated method for controlling whether metadata is enabled for the fragment.

Please use enable_metadata instead.

Parameters

enabled – Boolean indicating whether metadata should be enabled.

virtual void enable_metadata(bool enable)

Enable or disable metadata for the fragment.

Controls whether metadata is enabled or disabled by default for operators within this fragment. If this method is not called, and this fragment is part of a distributed application, then the the parent application’s metadata policy will be used. Otherwise metadata is enabled by default. Individual operators can override this setting using the Operator::enable_metadata() method.

Parameters

enable – Boolean indicating whether metadata should be enabled.

virtual MetadataPolicy metadata_policy() const

Get the default metadata update policy used for operators within this fragment.

If a value was set for a specific operator via Operator::metadata_policy that value will take precedence over this fragment default. If no policy was set for the fragment and this fragment is part of a distributed application, the default metadata policy of the application will be used.

Returns

The default metadata update policy used by operators in this fragment.

virtual void metadata_policy(MetadataPolicy policy)

Set the default metadata update policy to be used for operators within this fragment.

The metadata policy determines how metadata is merged across multiple receive calls:

Parameters

policy – The metadata update policy to be used by this operator.

virtual void stop_execution(const std::string &op_name = "")

Stop the execution of all operators in the fragment.

This method is used to stop the execution of all operators in the fragment by setting the internal async condition of each operator to EVENT_NEVER state, which sets the scheduling condition to NEVER. Once stopped, the operators will not be scheduled for execution (the compute() method will not be called), which may lead to application termination depending on the application’s design.

Note that executing this method does not trigger the operators’ stop() method. The stop() method is called only when the scheduler deactivates all operators together.

Parameters

op_name – The name of the operator to stop. If empty, all operators will be stopped.

void add_data_logger(const std::shared_ptr<DataLogger> &logger)

Add a data logger to the fragment.

Parameters

logger – The shared pointer to the data logger to add.

inline const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>> &data_loggers() const

Get the data loggers associated with this fragment.

Returns

A const reference to the vector of data loggers.

inline bool is_gpu_resident() const

Check if the fragment has GPU-resident operators.

Returns

True if the fragment has GPU-resident operators, false otherwise.

GPUResidentAccessor gpu_resident()

Get an accessor for GPU-resident specific functions.

This method returns a GPUResidentAccessor object that provides convenient access to GPU-resident specific functionality. It allows for a cleaner API pattern:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
fragment->gpu_resident().timeout_ms(1000);
fragment->gpu_resident().data_ready();
fragment->gpu_resident().result_ready();
fragment->gpu_resident().is_launched();
fragment->gpu_resident().tear_down();

Throws

RuntimeError – if the fragment does not have GPU-resident operators.

Returns

A GPUResidentAccessor object for accessing GPU-resident functions.

Protected Functions

template<typename ConfigT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<Config> make_config(ArgsT&&... args)
template<typename GraphT>
inline std::shared_ptr<GraphT> make_graph()
template<typename ExecutorT, typename ...ArgsT>
inline std::shared_ptr<Executor> make_executor(ArgsT&&... args)

Create and assign an Executor to the fragment.

void reset_backend_objects()

Cleanup helper that will be called by the executor prior to destroying any backend context.

void shutdown_data_loggers()

Shutdown data loggers to ensure async loggers complete before GXF context destruction.

This method is thread-safe and idempotent - multiple calls will block until the first completes, then return immediately. This ensures proper synchronization between signal handlers and normal shutdown paths.

virtual void reset_state()

Reset internal fragment state to allow for multiple run calls.

This method resets the necessary internal state to allow multiple consecutive calls to run() or run_async() without requiring manual cleanup.

void load_extensions_from_config()

Load the GXF extensions specified in the configuration.

inline std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>> &thread_pools()
void setup_component_internals(ComponentBase *component)

Set up internal state for a component.

Configures the component’s internal references to this fragment and its service provider. This method is called internally when creating operators, resources, conditions, and other components to ensure they have proper access to fragment services.

Parameters

component – Pointer to the ComponentBase instance to configure. Must not be nullptr.

std::pair<std::shared_ptr<Operator>, std::string> resolve_subgraph_port(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &subgraph, const std::string &interface_port)

Resolve Subgraph interface port to actual operator and port.

Parameters

  • subgraph – The Subgraph to resolve the port in

  • interface_port – The interface port name

Returns

Pair of (operator, actual_port_name) or (nullptr, “”) if not found

std::vector<std::string> get_operator_output_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &op)

Get output port names from an operator.

std::vector<std::string> get_operator_input_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &op)

Get input port names from an operator.

std::vector<std::string> get_subgraph_output_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &subgraph)

Get output interface port names from a subgraph.

std::vector<std::string> get_subgraph_input_ports(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &subgraph)

Get input interface port names from a subgraph.

void try_auto_resolve_ports(const std::vector<std::string> &upstream_ports, const std::vector<std::string> &downstream_ports, const std::string &upstream_name, const std::string &downstream_name, std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> &port_pairs)

Attempt auto-resolution of port pairs between two entities.

Parameters

  • upstream_ports – Output ports from upstream entity

  • downstream_ports – Input ports from downstream entity

  • upstream_name – Name of upstream entity (for error messages)

  • downstream_name – Name of downstream entity (for error messages)

  • port_pairs – Output parameter: will contain the resolved port pair if successful

Throws

std::runtime_error – if auto-resolution fails

void resolve_and_create_op_to_subgraph_flows(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> &port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Resolve and create flows for operator-to-subgraph connections.

void resolve_and_create_subgraph_to_op_flows(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> &port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Resolve and create flows for subgraph-to-operator connections.

void resolve_and_create_subgraph_to_subgraph_flows(const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &upstream_subgraph, const std::shared_ptr<Subgraph> &downstream_subgraph, const std::set<std::pair<std::string, std::string>> &port_pairs, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Resolve and create flows for subgraph-to-subgraph connections.

bool validate_control_flow_prerequisites(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op, const IOSpec::ConnectorType connector_type)

Validate prerequisites for establishing a control flow connection.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator

  • connector_type – The connector type (cannot be kAsyncBuffer for control flow)

Returns

true if validation passes, false otherwise (error message will be logged)

void create_control_flow_connection(const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &upstream_op, const std::shared_ptr<Operator> &downstream_op)

Create and register a control flow connection between two operators.

This helper creates the port map, sets self_shared on both operators, adds the flow to the graph, and registers it with the executor.

Parameters

  • upstream_op – The upstream operator

  • downstream_op – The downstream operator

Protected Attributes

std::string name_

The name of the fragment.

Application *app_ = nullptr

The application that this fragment belongs to.

std::shared_ptr<Config> config_

The configuration of the fragment.

std::shared_ptr<Executor> executor_

The executor for the fragment.

std::shared_ptr<OperatorGraph> graph_

The graph of the fragment.

mutable std::shared_ptr<Scheduler> scheduler_

Lazily initialized scheduler (mutable for const access).

std::shared_ptr<NetworkContext> network_context_

The network_context used by the executor.

std::shared_ptr<DataFlowTracker> data_flow_tracker_

The DataFlowTracker for the fragment.

std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ThreadPool>> thread_pools_

Any thread pools used by the fragment.

bool is_composed_ = false

Whether the graph is composed or not.

bool is_run_called_ = false

Whether run() or run_async() has been called.

std::optional<bool> is_metadata_enabled_ = std::nullopt

Whether metadata is enabled or not. If nullopt, value from Application() is used if it has been set. Otherwise defaults to true.

std::optional<MetadataPolicy> metadata_policy_ = std::nullopt
std::shared_ptr<Operator> start_op_

The start operator of the fragment (optional).

std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataLogger>> data_loggers_

Data loggers (optional)

std::mutex data_loggers_shutdown_mutex_

Mutex to serialize shutdown_data_loggers() calls.

bool data_loggers_shutdown_complete_ = {false}

Flag to track if shutdown has completed.

mutable std::shared_mutex fragment_service_registry_mutex_

Mutex for thread-safe service registry access.

std::unordered_map<ServiceKey, std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>, ServiceKeyHash> fragment_services_by_key_

service registry map

std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<Resource>> fragment_resource_services_by_name_

service resource registry map

std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Resource>, ServiceKey> fragment_resource_to_service_key_map_

service resource registry map

std::vector<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> green_context_pools_
std::unordered_set<std::string> subgraph_names_

Friends

friend class Application
friend class AppDriver
friend class AppWorker
friend class gxf::GXFExecutor
friend class holoscan::ComponentBase
friend class GPUResidentAccessor

class GPUResidentAccessor

Accessor class for GPU-resident specific functions of a Fragment.

This class provides a convenient interface for accessing GPU-resident specific functionality of a Fragment. It acts as a mediator to expose GPU-resident operations through a cleaner API pattern: fragment->gpu_resident().function().

This is a lightweight accessor class that maintains a reference to the parent Fragment.

Public Functions

GPUResidentAccessor() = delete
inline explicit GPUResidentAccessor(Fragment *fragment)

Construct a new GPUResidentAccessor object.

Parameters

fragment – Pointer to the parent Fragment

void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms)

Set the timeout for GPU-resident execution.

GPU-resident execution occurs asynchronously. This sets the timeout so that execution is stopped after it exceeds the specified duration.

Parameters

timeout_ms – The timeout in milliseconds.

void tear_down()

Send a tear down signal to the GPU-resident CUDA graph.

The timeout has to be set to zero for this to work for now.

bool result_ready()

Check if the result of a single iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA graph is ready.

Returns

true if the result is ready, false otherwise.

void data_ready()

Inform the GPU-resident CUDA graph that the data is ready for the main workload.

bool is_launched()

Check if the GPU-resident CUDA graph has been launched.

Returns

true if the CUDA graph has been launched, false otherwise.

cudaGraph_t workload_graph()

Get the CUDA graph of the main workload in this fragment. This returns a clone of the main workload graph, and certain CUDA graph nodes (e.g. memory allocation, memory free, conditional nodes) are not supported for cloning.

Returns

A clone of the CUDA graph of the main workload in this fragment.

void *data_ready_device_address()

Get the CUDA device pointer for the data_ready signal.

This returns the actual device memory address that the GPU-resident CUDA graph uses to check if data is ready for processing. Can be used for advanced GPU-resident applications that need direct access to these control signals.

Returns

Pointer to the device memory location for data_ready signal.

void *result_ready_device_address()

Get the CUDA device pointer for the result_ready signal.

Similar to data_ready_device_address(), but for the result_ready signal.

Returns

Pointer to the device memory location for result_ready signal.

void *tear_down_device_address()

Get the CUDA device pointer for the tear_down signal.

Similar to data_ready_device_address(), but for the tear_down signal.

Returns

Pointer to the device memory location for tear_down signal.

void register_data_ready_handler(std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment)

Register a data ready handler to this fragment. The data ready handler will be executed at the beginning of every iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA Graph. The data ready handler will usually indicate whether input data is ready for processing. If the data ready handler marks data to be ready, then main workload CUDA graph will be executed on this iteration, otherwise main workload processing will be skipped for this iteration.

Parameters

data_ready_handler_fragment – Shared pointer to a fragment that will be added as the data ready handler to this fragmemt.

std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment()

Get the registered data ready handler fragment.

Returns

The data ready handler fragment, or nullptr if none is registered.

