Enum MetadataPolicy

enum class holoscan::MetadataPolicy

Enum to define the policy for handling behavior of MetadataDictionary::set<ValueT>

Values:

enumerator kReject

Reject the new value if the key already exists.

enumerator kInplaceUpdate

Replace the std::any value within the existing std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> if the key already exists

enumerator kUpdate

Replace the std::shared_ptr<MetadataObject> with a newly constructed one if the key already exists

enumerator kRaise

Raise an exception if the key already exists.

enumerator kDefault

Default value indicating that the user did not explicitly set a policy via Operator::metadata_policy. The policy used will be that set via Fragment::metadata_policy if that was set. Otherwise the default of kRaise is used.

