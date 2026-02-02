Class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy
Defined in File greedy_fragment_allocation.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::FragmentAllocationStrategy(Class FragmentAllocationStrategy)
-
class GreedyFragmentAllocationStrategy : public holoscan::FragmentAllocationStrategy
-
Public Functions
-
virtual void on_add_available_resource(const AvailableSystemResource &available_resource) override
-
virtual void on_add_resource_requirement(const SystemResourceRequirement &resource_requirement) override
-
virtual holoscan::expected<std::unordered_map<std::string, std::string>, std::string> schedule() override
