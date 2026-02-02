Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE

Define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
Previous Define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER
Next Define HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here