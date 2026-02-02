Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR

Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR(stmt, ...)
Previous Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG
Next Define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here