Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE

HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE(class_name, gxf_typename)

Wrap a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.

This macro is designed to simplify the creation of Holoscan resources that encapsulate a GXF Component. It defines a class derived from holoscan::GXFResource and sets up the constructor to forward arguments to the base class while automatically setting the GXF type name.

The resulting class is intended to act as a bridge, allowing GXF Components to be used directly within the Holoscan framework as resources, facilitating seamless integration and usage.

Example Usage:

// Define a Holoscan resource that wraps a GXF Component within a Holoscan application
class App : public holoscan::Application {
  ...
  HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(MyTensorOp, "nvidia::gxf::test::SendTensor")
  HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE(MyBlockMemoryPool, "nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool")

  void compose() override {
    using namespace holoscan;
    ...
    auto tx = make_operator<MyCodeletOp>(
        "tx",
        make_condition<CountCondition>(15),
        Arg("pool") = make_resource<MyBlockMemoryPool>(
            "pool",
            Arg("storage_type") = static_cast<int32_t>(1),
            Arg("block_size") = 1024UL,
            Arg("num_blocks") = 2UL));
    ...
  }
  ...
};

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the new Holoscan resource class.

  • gxf_typename – The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Component being wrapped.

