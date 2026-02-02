Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v3.10.0  Define NVML_DEVICE_NAME_BUFFER_SIZE

Define NVML_DEVICE_NAME_BUFFER_SIZE

Define Documentation

NVML_DEVICE_NAME_BUFFER_SIZE
Previous Define HOLOVIZ_YAML_CONVERTER
Next Define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_SIZE
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 2, 2026
content here