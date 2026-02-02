Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER
Defined in File operator.hpp
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)
Forward the arguments to the super class.
This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the operator class.
Use this macro if the class is derived from
holoscan::Operatoror the base class is derived from
holoscan::Operator.
Example:
class SourceOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(SourceOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) SourceOp() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::holoscan::Source"; } void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; };
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the class.
super_class_name – The name of the super class.
