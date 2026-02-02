Enum AsynchronousEventState

Make AsynchronousEventState available to the holoscan namespace. This enum is used for controlling and querying the state of asynchronous conditions. Moving it to the holoscan namespace improves usability when working with async operators. See Operator::async_condition() for accessing the internal condition to control execution timing.

Values:

enumerator READY



enumerator WAIT



enumerator EVENT_WAITING



enumerator EVENT_DONE



enumerator EVENT_NEVER



enumerator kReady



enumerator kWait



enumerator kEventWaiting



enumerator kEventDone

