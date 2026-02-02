File nvtx3.hpp

↰ Parent directory (include/holoscan/profiler)
include/holoscan/profiler
Contents
include/holoscan/profiler/nvtx3.hpp
Includes
Included By
Namespaces
Classes
Defines
Typedefs
nvtx3/nvtx3.hpp
File profiler.hpp
Namespace holoscan
Namespace holoscan::profiler
Namespace nvtx3
Namespace nvtx3::v1
Struct domain
Template Class holoscan_scoped_range_in
Define PROF_CATEGORY
Define PROF_DEFINE_EVENT
Define PROF_EVENT
Define PROF_REGISTER_CATEGORY
Define PROF_SCOPED_EVENT
Define PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT
Typedef holoscan::profiler::category
Typedef holoscan::profiler::message
Typedef holoscan::profiler::named_category
Typedef holoscan::profiler::scoped_range