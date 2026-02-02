Function holoscan::utils::cuda::get_element_size

Holoscan SDK v3.10.0
Function Documentation

inline uint32_t holoscan::utils::cuda::get_element_size(BufferDataType data_type) noexcept

Get the element size in bytes for a given data type.

Parameters

data_type – The data type

Returns

Number of bytes per element

