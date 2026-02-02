Function holoscan::utils::cuda::cudaGraphAddNodeCompat
Defined in File cuda_graph_utils.hpp
-
inline cudaError_t holoscan::utils::cuda::cudaGraphAddNodeCompat(cudaGraphNode_t *pGraphNode, cudaGraph_t graph, const cudaGraphNode_t *pDependencies, const cudaGraphEdgeData *dependencyData, size_t numDependencies, cudaGraphNodeParams *nodeParams)
Version-aware wrapper for cudaGraphAddNode that maintains backward compatibility.
This function automatically selects the appropriate CUDA Graph API based on the runtime version:
CUDA 12.x: Uses cudaGraphAddNode_v2
CUDA 13.x+: Uses cudaGraphAddNode
This function is thread-safe and uses std::call_once to ensure the symbol is resolved only once.
- Returns
cudaError_t CUDA error code
-
