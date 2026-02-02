Function holoscan::inference::allocate_buffers
Defined in File holoinfer_buffer.hpp
InferStatus holoscan::inference::allocate_buffers(DataMap &buffers, std::vector<int64_t> &dims, holoinfer_datatype datatype, const std::string &keyname, bool allocate_cuda, int device_id)
Allocate buffer on host and device.
- Parameters
buffers – Map with keyword as model name or tensor name, and value as DataBuffer. The map is populated in this function.
dims – Dimension of the allocation
datatype – Data type of the buffer
keyname – Storage name in the map against the created DataBuffer
allocate_cuda – flag to allocate cuda buffer
device_id – GPU ID to allocate buffers on
- Returns
InferStatus with appropriate code and message
