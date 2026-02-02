Function holoscan::utils::set_activation_per_model
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
Setting up activation for each model by activation_map and ActivationSpec
- Parameters
inference_specs – Inference spec that are needed to set the it’s activation_map.
activation_map – The predefined activation_map comes from the InferenceOp’s
activation_mapparameter.
activation_specs – Activation specs received from the input port
model_activation_specsof InferenceOp.
module – Module that called for setting up activation specifications
-
