Function holoscan::inference::inference_validity_check

Function Documentation

InferStatus holoscan::inference::inference_validity_check(const Mappings &model_path_map, const MultiMappings &pre_processor_map, const MultiMappings &inference_map, std::vector<std::string> &in_tensor_names, std::vector<std::string> &out_tensor_names)

Checks for correctness of inference parameters from configuration.

Parameters

  • model_path_mapMap with model name as key, path to model as value

  • pre_processor_mapMap of model name as key, mapped to vector of tensor names

  • inference_mapMap with model name as key, mapped to vector of output tensor names

  • in_tensor_names – Input tensor names

  • out_tensor_names – Output tensor names

Returns

InferStatus with appropriate code and message

