Function holoscan::viz::LayerPriority
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::LayerPriority(int32_t priority)
Set the layer priority.
Before rendering the layers they are sorted by priority, the layers with the lowest priority are rendered first so that the layer with the highest priority is rendered on top of all other layers. If layers have the same priority then the render order of these layers is undefined.
- Parameters
priority – layer priority. Default 0.
